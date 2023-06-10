WATCH: “I HATE Joe Biden’s Administration. It’s a Fraudulent, Illegitimate Administration” – Kari Lake Slams Mike Pence, Responds to Trump Indictment, Calls On GOP Presidential Candidates to DROP OUT OF RACE

Kari Lake responded to President Trump’s highly politicized indictment yesterday on Sebastian Gorka’s show ahead of her big appearance at the Georgia GOP convention.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake is headed to Miami for President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday to support him in his fight against the radical Marxist Biden Regime.

Kari Lake also released a statement yesterday calling President Trump’s latest indictment “the most blatant act of election interference in our nation’s history.” Lake further called on the Republican Party to “unite to save our country from this historic corruption and work to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.”

Yesterday, while speaking with Gorka, Lake told RINO presidential candidates they need to drop their candidacy and support the real America First warrior, President Donald J. Trump.

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County, where 59% of machines failed on Election Day, targeting Republicans. Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and new evidence of rigged voting machines before the recent trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, Kari Lake is replacing Mike Pence as the keynote speaker alongside President Trump and other MAGA conservatives at the Georgia GOP convention tonight.

It is rumored that Miek Pence pulled out of the event because he was “worried he would be booed off stage.”

Lake confirmed to Sebastian Gorka yesterday Pence ducked out of the conference because he was “afraid he was going to be booed off the set.” Lake continued, “the people are firmly behind President Trump.”

Kari showed up to the convention with Andrew Breitbart’s “F*ck you” energy.

Kari Lake just walked into the lobby of the GAGOP convention wearing this. She gets it. pic.twitter.com/btJ6Xbya9q — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) June 9, 2023

Rachel Alexander of the Arizona Sun-Times reported,

An insider told The Arizona Sun Times that the GAGOP received numerous complaints after Pence was announced as the speaker, with some who had already purchased tickets demanding refunds. Tickets sold out just a few hours after Lake (pictured above) was announced. Last year, about 400 tickets were sold, the insider said, whereas 900 rushed to buy them after finding Lake was the speaker. The insider said there were concerns that if Pence showed up, he would be booed loudly. Although Pence cited the town hall as a conflict, it takes place two days before the GAGOP convention begins. Pence is scheduled to appear on a CNN town hall on June 7 at Grand View University in Des Moines. He has hinted about running for president, and is expected to announce his plans next week. Pence was booed in his home state of Indiana in April as he spoke to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting there. When Trump spoke to the group later that day, he brought up Pence’s name and the crowd booed again. A Rasmussen Reports survey of possible Republican presidential candidates found Pence with only 6 percent support. Trump was far in the lead with 62 percent, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 17 percent, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at 5 percent, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at 3 percent, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 2 percent.

Yesterday, on Sebastian Gorka’s Newsmax show, Kari Lake roasted Mike Pence and the Uniparty candidates who are challenging President Trump by telling them they need to drop out of the race for President.

Watch below:

Gorka: Your reaction to the news that the man who is leading the conservative movement, who is 20 to 30 points before anybody else, has been indicted by the Biden administration? Lake: The man who is loved by America, the man who’s fighting for us, President Trump, is innocent. Joe Biden is a vulture. His Justice Department is corrupt, just like everything about his administration. I’m appalled, I’m on the road, I’m driving across Georgia right now, heading to speak tomorrow to the Georgia GOP at a big convention they’re having that Mike Pence backed out of because he was afraid he was going to be booed off the set. And that’s because the people are firmly behind President Trump. They’re tired of what’s happening, he’s an innocent man, and I don’t care what Joe Biden’s Justice Department throws at him. We will never stop backing President Trump. They’re so worried about him. You know what, if Joe Biden got 81 million votes, then why the heck are they so afraid of President Trump and his supporters? Because he didn’t get that many votes, and they’re trying to stop him because they know he’s more popular than ever, that Americans miss him, they miss his policies. Seb, I love this country. I love this country more than anyone, but I hate this government. And I hate Joe Biden’s administration. It’s a fraudulent, illegitimate administration. And on the day we find out that he’s taken payoffs, bribery money from our adversaries in China and Ukraine, they pull this. Americans are on to it, and we will never back down from President Trump. I think he’s going to be more popular than ever, and Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself. I hope that he is arrested and that it comes soon. Trending: New Witness Destroys Entire Trump Docs Narrative, Even CNN Can’t Ignore This Bombshell Gorka: Elon Musk tweeted out after the Alvin Brqagg indictment, that they’ve pretty much guaranteed President Trump’s nomination for the presidential candidacy for the Republicans. I think you just said it, but I’d like you to reiterate it. This decision will make him more powerful, more popular, and will create even more fundraising for the president. Is that they’ve actually made him the nominee tonight, haven’t they on the left? Lake: I feel like he was a nominee before. But, I agree with you, and I really hope that the others who are running — which is silly anyways. We know President Trump won. He won with more votes than any President in the history of this country in 2020. And these other people running against him need to speak out, step forward, and say, “we support President Trump. This is outrageous what our corrupt government is doing to him. We’re going to suspend our candidacy, and we’re going to stand behind President Trump because we stand for America, and we cannot have an America if our government has gone this rogue and this corrupt.” So, I hope these other guys and women running will have a night where they think about what’s happening and realize that we need to rally around the one man who is standing up in the gap for the people of this great nation. Gorka: Yeah, that’s an amazing, amazing suggestion. The honorable thing to do now, in protest of this political persecution, is for the other ten nominees to say, “No, we withdraw, and President Trump is the man who deserves our support.” Kari Lake, stay safe out there in your travels.