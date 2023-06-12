TONIGHT at 7 PM ET: Arizona’s Kari Lake to Speak at SOLD-OUT Palm Beach Rally Ahead of Trump Arraignment

Kari Lake is speaking at a rally tonight at 7 pm EST to support President Trump ahead of his arraignment on junk charges by the Biden Regime tomorrow.

Last week, the Biden Regime announced they were going to indict the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election, President Donald Trump. The radical left Marxists are terrified of President Trump saving America from their reign in 2024.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake released a statement moments later calling President Trump’s latest indictment “the most blatant act of election interference in our nation’s history.” Lake further called on the on the Republican Party to “unite to save our country from this historic corruption and work to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.”

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County, where 59% of machines failed on Election Day targeting Republicans. Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and new evidence of rigged voting machines before the recent trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

The latest indictment against Trump comes after the Biden DOJ launched a Special Counsel to investigate the president’s private documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. This same Regime has ignored the stolen classified documents in Joe Biden’s possession since 1974.

In an interview with Trump attorney Christina Bobb today, Christina said this indictment “completely disregards the law,” and it will not likely survive. “Donald Trump is going to win the Presidential Election. He’s going to be the next President of the United States,” said Christina. “This is election interference. That’s what this is.”

Lake announced that she would travel to Florida to support the President during his arraignment on Tuesday. She then told Sebastian Gorka on Thursday that other Republicans running against Trump should drop out of the race and stand with President Trump.

The rally is starting soon at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s speech and appearance in Florida for President Trump’s arraignment.