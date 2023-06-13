‘This Is Election Interference Like We’ve Never Seen It Before” – VIDEO: Kari Lake Joins RAV Hosts Ed Henry and Karyn Turk Outside Courthouse in Miami

Kari Lake joined Real America’s Voice hosts Ed Henry and Karyn Turk outside the Miami Courthouse today prior to President Trump’s arraignment on more junk charges by the criminal Biden regime.
Every legitimate Republican politician should be standing outside that courthouse today. We are losing our country and a majority of the Republicans don’t seem to give a damn.
Kari Lake told the RAV audience what this is really about, “This is election interference like we’ve never seen it before.”
Kari Lake: We need to show President Trump that we’ve got his back. He has had our back since he came down that escalator almost eight years to the date. …And they have thrown everything at him. A witch hunt, impeachment, hoax number one, impeachment hoax number two, Russia-gate. It’s really just an effort to continue to disparage the one man who is standing up for we, the people. We need a president who’s going to stand up for the people. He’s not owned by the donor class. He’s not owned by the lobbyists. He’s not owned by the establishment. He is working for us. and we’re here to support him and tell him, we know what this is. It’s another witch hunt. We know he’s an innocent man and we’re here to support him. And by the way, this is one of the most beautiful settings I’ve ever seen. The love here. Hundreds, maybe thousands of people here.