‘This Is Election Interference Like We’ve Never Seen It Before” – VIDEO: Kari Lake Joins RAV Hosts Ed Henry and Karyn Turk Outside Courthouse in Miami

Kari Lake joined Real America’s Voice hosts Ed Henry and Karyn Turk outside the Miami Courthouse today prior to President Trump’s arraignment on more junk charges by the criminal Biden regime.

Every legitimate Republican politician should be standing outside that courthouse today. We are losing our country and a majority of the Republicans don’t seem to give a damn.

Kari Lake told the RAV audience what this is really about, “This is election interference like we’ve never seen it before.”