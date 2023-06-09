JUST-IN: MAGA Star Kari Lake is Going to Miami to Support President Trump During Arraignment on Tuesday in Miami

Kari Lake is reportedly headed to Miami for President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday to support him in his fight against the radical Marxist Biden Regime.

Last night the Biden Regime announced they were going to indict the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election President Donald Trump. The radical left Marxists are terrified of President Trump saving America from thieir reign in 2024.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake released a statement yesterday calling President Trump’s latest indictment “the most blatant act of election interference in our nation’s history.” Lake further called on the on the Republican Party to “unite to save our country from this historic corruption and work to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.”

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County where 59% of machines failed on Election Day targeting Republicans. Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and new evidence of rigged voting machines before the recent trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

The latest indictment agaisnt Trump comes after the Biden DOJ launched a Special Counsel to investigate the president’s private documents kepts at Mar-a-Lago. This same Regime has ignored the stolen classified documents in Joe Biden’s possession since 1974.

In an interview with Trump attorney Christina Bobb today, Christina said this indictment “completely disregards the law,” and it will not likely survive. “Donald Trump is going to win the Presidential Election. He’s going to be the next President of the United States,” said Christina. “This is election interference. That’s what this is.”

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that President announced he would be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday, following the devestating news last night.

From Yvonne Winged Sanchez on Twitter:

@KariLake tells Twitter spaces audience: “I’m planning to be there in Miami on Tuesday” to support Trump, who she spoke to about an hour ago. She also asked audience to support the former president and talked about her forthcoming book. Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said on Twitter Spaces that she was planning to be in Miami on Tuesday to support Trump in court. (She is in Georgia tonight).

Lake is also scheduled to join a Twitter space with @BerryRazi next week to discuss President Trump’s arrangement and her lawsuit against the stolen election in Arizona.

Join us LIVE with @KariLake to discuss President Trump’s arraignment and her fight for Arizona! https://t.co/OE29Ut98rd — Phenomenology (@BerryRazi) June 9, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on President Trump’s indictment and Kari Lake’s visit to Florida.