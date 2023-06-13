JUST IN: Trump Pleads Not Guilty, No Further Conditions Imposed, No Travel Restrictions, No Cash Bond Imposed (VIDEO)

President Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to Joe Biden’s political witch hunt and assault against America’s President over the “documents hoax.”

President Trump was indicted on 37 counts last week in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case: 31 charges for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes that stemmed from notes memorialized by Trump’s attorney.

There are no conditions imposed on the President until his next court appearance. He will be allowed to travel anywhere in the world, and he will not have to pay to stay out of jail. This is a joke. The only people threatened by President Trump are Joe Biden and the Deep State.

The leading Presidential candidate by far Truthed before the hearing, “ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

President Trump also encouraged supporters to protest outside the Miami courthouse.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Right Side Broadcasting Network’s live coverage of the protest when President Trump went before a Judge to plead “not guilty” on Tuesday at 3 PM.

There was a massive crowd of Trump supporters outside the courthouse chanting ‘USA!” and singing the National Anthem and Happy Birthday to President Trump, whose birthday is tomorrow.

Trump campaign attorney Christina Bobb and RSBN’s Vanessa Broussard explained what comes next for the President.

Watch below: