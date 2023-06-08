NEW BOMBSHELL: OKI Ballot Printer Company Sends DAMNING “Response to Factual Errors in Maricopa County Elections Report” Debunking Maricopa County’s Lies About Ballot Printer Failures – LEFTWING MEDIA SILENT

Maricopa County’s ballot printer source, OKI Data Americas, recently responded to the County’s sham ballot printer investigation, debunking false claims and demanding a corrected report from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

According to OKI’s statement, Maricopa County did not even contact the company, and they were “completely unaware that an investigation was underway.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Maricopa County’s Ballot-on-Demand Printer Investigation led by former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell later called for consequences for the stolen Maricopa County Midterm Election and the “cover-up” investigation by election officials.

It is apparent from OKI’s response that on election day and prior, Maricopa County did not accurately conduct tests or even read the printer manual. This discredits the entire investigation by Maricopa County. They either lied or were so incompetent that they couldn’t follow basic instructions. What else did they hide?

OKI writes, “Without clarification in the testing process that defines the exact paper type and the printing source (multipurpose tray or cassette), the conclusion is disingenuous given the fact that the use of 100 lb. paper can be out of specification for the B432 printers, as can be discerned readily from the printers’ manual.”

According to Maricopa County’s report, “Maricopa County printed its ballots on 80-pound paper for the 2020 primary and general elections” but increased paper weight to 100 lbs in 2022. OKI states in their response, “the maximum paper weight through the paper cassettes is 80 lb. text (120 g/m2).” Oki concludes, “it seems that the true underlying cause of the election issues was the use of 100 lb. paper without reviewing the manual and/or confirming with OKI that such use was within the specifications of the OKI B432 printers.” Maricopa County’s report actually acknowledges, “the combined effect of using 100-pound ballot paper and a 20-inch ballot during the 2022 general election was to require that the Oki B432 printers perform at the extreme edge of their capability, a level that could not be reliably sustained by a substantial number of printers.” They later claim that “despite the assurances of the manufacturer, many of the Oki B432 printers were not capable of reliably printing 20-inch ballots on 100-pound paper under election-day conditions.” However, OKI refers to this claim of “assurances by the manufacturer” as “another potential factual inaccuracy,” ultimately concluding the County and their “investigators” likely did not read the printers’ manual. “Had the County consulted OKI prior to such use, the design specifications would have been discussed and alternatives could have been explored,” states the response. As The Gateway Pundit reported, another concerning factor of this report states that OKI B432 printers “showed speckling at the edge of the ballot” during pre-election stress testing, which could have interfered with the timing marks on ballots. Despite this discovery being made in September 2022, Maricopa County moved forward anyway. They knew these were issues would arise. This new evidence could bring even more life to Kari Lake’s attorneys’ claims that voting machines were secretly reprogrammed and fraudulently certified before the 2022 Election in Maricopa County. The Gateway Pundit reported on new evidence and footage that shows Maricopa County employees reprogramming the voting machines on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, after their statutory Logic and Accuracy testing, so that 59% of them would fail when Republican voters came in to vote on Election Day in 2022. NEW: MORE EVIDENCE Shows Voting Machines Were Secretly Reprogrammed and Fraudulently Certified in Maricopa County, AZ – Kari Lake Responds to This Latest Finding Voting machine expert and Kari Lake expert witness Clay Parikh recently joined The Gateway Pundit for an interview to speak about the new video evidence of illegal machine configurations that caused the wide-scale voting machine failures on Election Day in Maricopa County. Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and evidence of rigged voting machines before trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm shared the OKI report tweeting, “The problem with telling so many lies is they will eventually come out. Maricopa County elections & elected officials have told too many lies. It is time this election was invalidated because it is clear election day voters were intentionally impeded.”

"OKI will continue to support our election service providers and counties nationwide that rely on OKI printers to meet their ballot printing demands, & we look forward to a corrected report being issued by the Maricopa county Attorney's Office." – OKI#KariLake Experts Vindicated https://t.co/lWG7CBgyGE — Bryan Blehm (@BlehmLawAZ) June 8, 2023

OKI issued a press release on its website refuting the findings of Maricopa County’s dishonest and sloppy investigation.

This was first reported by The Recycler. Not a single leftist media outlet has reported on this, despite unanimously reporting that Maricopa County’s “investigation” was unbiased and accurate.

The Gateway Pundit was one of the only outlets to call the investigation precisely what it was: a sham!

From OKI:

On Monday, April 10, 2023, a report that was commissioned by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to investigate printer issues related to the November 2022 general election was released publicly. OKI was not contacted by Maricopa County officials, investigation teams working on their behalf, election services providers, or any other parties associated with the investigation at any time during the investigation. In fact, OKI was completely unaware that an investigation was underway. After reviewing the report after its public release OKI has noted factual errors in the published report and has contacted the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to request that these findings be amended. We have published the factual errors and OKI’s response below. OKI Response to Factual Errors (88.7 KB)

OKI responded to three statements from the report, calling them “factually inaccurate.” The response continues, “We believe that all of these inaccuracies would have been avoided had the investigatory team simply contacted OKI in advance of the report’s release.” The company also indicated that more falsehoods were found but they would not be responding to each separate issue from the 38 page report.

From the response:

Factual Errors: 1. Page24–FuserReplacement Report Statement, “The fuser inadequacy on some printers is not a problem easily remedied, as the fuser on the Oki B432 cannot be separately replaced.” OKI Response: The fuser for the B432 is in fact available for replacement and can be changed onsite by a printer technician. The printer itself does not need to be replaced in the event that the fuser fails. 2. Page 24 – Product Support Period Report Statement, “That problem [alleged inability to separately replace the fuser] is further exacerbated by the fact that the Oki B432 manufacturer, which has withdrawn from the North and South American markets, has established December 31, 2025 as the end of life for these printers, after which repair parts and consumables will no longer be manufactured.” OKI Response: Not only is the statement about fuser replacement inaccurate, the time horizon for service/support noted in the report is incorrect. OKI discontinued sales of OKI-branded printers in March 2021. OKI will abide by our legal obligations to support printers in the field with consumables and spare parts for a minimum of (5) years after product discontinuation. In the specific case of the B432 model, OKI will continue to supply consumables and spare parts for this model through at least March 31, 2028. 3. Page 26 – Purported “Assurances” from the Manufacturer Report Statement, “Despite the assurances of the manufacturer, many of the Oki B432 printers were not capable of reliably printing 20-inch ballots on 100-pound paper under election-day conditions.” OKI Response: The investigation report relies heavily on another potential factual inaccuracy – that is, that the OKI B432 printers were designed to work on 100 lb. paper – to conclude that the issues in the election were caused by equipment failure. While the B432 printer supports paper weights of up to 110 lb. text (162 g/m2) through the multipurpose tray, the maximum paper weight through the paper cassettes is 80 lb. text (120 g/m2). In addition, 100 lb. cover (271 g/m2) would be well out of spec for both the multipurpose tray and cassettes. Without clarification in the testing process that defines the exact paper type and the printing source (multipurpose tray or cassette), the conclusion is disingenuous given the fact that the use of 100 lb. paper can be out of specification for the B432 printers, as can be discerned readily from the printers’ manual.As a result, it seems that the true underlying cause of the election issues was the use of 100 lb. paper without reviewing the manual and/or confirming with OKI that such use was within the specifications of the OKI B432 printers. Had the County consulted OKI prior to such use, the design specifications would have been discussed and alternatives could have been explored. OKI printers have been successfully deployed in election applications for many years, providing consistent, reliable performance as long as the printers are utilized within published specifications. OKI will continue to support our election services providers and counties nationwide that rely on OKI printers to meet their ballot printing demands, and we look forward to a corrected report being issued by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

This was not an investigation, it was a cover-up.