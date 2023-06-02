JUST-IN: Mike Pence Ducks Out Georgia GOP Convention Last Minute – Kari Lake to Replace Him as Keynote Speaker With President Trump

Kari Lake will replace Mike Pence as the keynote speaker alongside President Trump and other MAGA conservatives at the Georgia GOP convention on June 9.

According to a source, ticket sales have more than doubled, with over 900 sales, compared to the last state GOP convention, which sold just 400 tickets.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports,

The latest bout in the political feud between Donald Trump and Mike Pence is on hold. Both were set to speak at next week’s Georgia GOP convention, but the former vice president is a late scratch. Pence famously broke with the former president last year by endorsing Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection bid, even as Trump pushed to oust the incumbent and replace him on the GOP ballot with ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Now Pence is weighing a White House bid of his own by presenting himself as the most viable alternative to Trump. Should he run, he’d join an already crowded field that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Others set to speak include U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Georgia GOP chair David Shafer sent the following email to Georgia GOP delegates on Wednesday:

I am delighted to announce that Kari Lake will be the keynote speaker at our Victory Dinner Friday evening, June 9. Vice President Mike Pence was originally slated but has been forced to re-schedule because of a televised national town hall at which he will be making an announcement regarding his future plans. He will instead be sending us video greetings. I heard Kari Lake speak at our last Republican National Committee meeting and look forward to welcoming her to the Peach State.

Former GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is weighing a 2024 Senate bid, will headline the Georgia GOP convention's Friday night event. She has refused to concede her narrow election defeat, and she's become a favorite among Trump supporters. #gapol pic.twitter.com/oSSbfewIeG — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) May 31, 2023

Lake’s election for Governor of Arizona gained national attention after she was endorsed by President Trump, and her election was stolen by corrupt RINOs in Maricopa County. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election and her recent trial on signature verification fraud after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the claim.

Lake’s attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal on Wednesday against a Judge’s recent rulings, and they plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court. As The Gateway Pundit reported, new evidence that was dismissed before trial shows Maricopa County employees engaging in the secret and illegal reconfiguration of voting machines after they were certified and before the election, causing voting machines to fail at 59% of voting locations targeting Republicans on Election Day.

Lake Political Strategist Colton Duncan tweeted that Mike Pence’s team actually pulled out of the event because they were “worried he would be boo’d off stage.”

OH NO! Mike Pence pulled out of the Georgia GOP Convention last minute because his team was “worried he would be boo’d off stage” So the Georgia GOP called @KariLake and asked her to fill in for Mike. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/fimX4S8Gyh — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) May 31, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Georgia GOP convention.