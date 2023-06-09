Kari Lake: Trump Indictment “The Most Blatant Act of Election Interference in Our Nation’s History” – Calls on Republican Party to Unite, “Return President Donald J. Trump to The White House in 2024!”

Kari Lake released an official statement yesterday, calling on the Republican Party to “unite to save our country from this historic corruption and work to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024,” following news that the President was indicted on seven charges in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Lake, who is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County where 59% of machines failed on Election Day targeting Republicans, called IT “the most blatant act of election interference in our nation’s history” on Thursday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the House Oversight Committee was finally allowed by the corrupt Biden FBI to view an “unclassified” document proving Joe Biden was taking bribes from Ukraine for political favors, the most egregious criminal accusation against any sitting president.

Just four hours later, the historically corrupt Biden Regime struck back, and President Trump announced he had been indicted on junk charges by Biden’s DOJ.

We are witnessing the death of freedom.

Lake shared President Trump’s Truth Social posts about his indictment, commenting,

It’s official — Biden is trying to put President Trump behind bars. This is the most egregious case of Election Interference in history. The United States has toppled other countries for jailing political opposition. I cannot believe this is now happening here. Pray for America

It’s official — Biden is trying to put President Trump behind bars. This is the most egregious case of Election Interference in history. The United States has toppled other countries for jailing political opposition. I cannot believe this is now happening here. Pray for… pic.twitter.com/d7ztdZvVNC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 8, 2023

Lake later released the following official statement, calling on the Republican Party to step up and save our country.

KARI LAKE CONDEMNS THE POLITICAL PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP “By indicting their chief political opponent, Joe Biden and Merrick Garland have just committed the most blatant act of election interference in our nation’s history. This type of political persecution goes against everything our nation was founded on and if we allow the Biden administration to get away with it, we will lose this country. We will not cave to this deliberate attempt to interfere in the 2024 election. The Republican Party must unite to save our country from this historic corruption and work to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.”