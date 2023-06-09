LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft to Interview Trump Campaign Attorney Christina Bobb on Latest Attacks on President Trump – 3:30 ET

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft will interview Trump Campaign Attorney Christina Bobb Friday at 3:30 PM Eastern.

This interview will air live on The Gateway Pundit website.

The two will discuss the latest assault on President Trump and his associates.

Last night the Biden regime announced they were going to indict the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election President Donald Trump.

This comes after the Biden DOJ launched a Special Counsel to investigate the president’s private documents kepts at Mar-a-Lago. This same regime has ignored the stolen classified documents in Joe Biden’s possession since 1974.

This will be Christina’s first interview with The Gateway Pundit since news broke last night of Trump’s indictment on Tuesday.

