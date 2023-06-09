LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft to Interview Trump Campaign Attorney Christina Bobb on Latest Attacks on President Trump – 3:30 ET

by

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft will interview Trump Campaign Attorney Christina Bobb Friday at 3:30 PM Eastern.

This interview will air live on The Gateway Pundit website.

The two will discuss the latest assault on President Trump and his associates.

Last night the Biden regime announced they were going to indict the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election President Donald Trump.

This comes after the Biden DOJ launched a Special Counsel to investigate the president’s private documents kepts at Mar-a-Lago.  This same regime has ignored the stolen classified documents in Joe Biden’s possession since 1974.

This will be Christina’s first interview with The Gateway Pundit since news broke last night of Trump’s indictment on Tuesday.

Watch here:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.