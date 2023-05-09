UPDATE: Kari Lake Lawsuit Going Back to Trial May 17, 18, 19 – Attorney Kurt Olsen Makes BOMBSHELL Claim of “Extraordinary Findings of Misconduct” By Maricopa County (VIDEO)

Kari Lake and her attorneys appeared in a Maricopa County Superior Court status conference earlier today outlining the schedule for the remanded fraudulent signature verification claim.

Judge Peter Thompson previously dismissed the lawsuit on Christmas Eve, despite the evidence of massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans and obviously false trial testimony by County Elections officials.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in Lake’s favor and remanded the “erroneous[ly]” dismissed signature verification fraud count back to the trial court for further review; however, Maricopa County still refuses to allow her legal team or We The People AZ Alliance to review ballot affidavit signatures from the 2022 Election. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

Lake’s attorneys plan to petition to “inspect the ballots verified by Maricopa, based on new evidence that came to light in 2023″ in Thompson’s reconsideration of Count III on signature verification.

Additionally, the latest Motion by Lake’s attorneys states, “Lake is also contemplating a motion to reconsider the dismissal of Count IV (logic-and-accuracy testing) under ARCP 60(b)(3) within the same likely time frame as the proceedings remand. Indeed, she may also bring a new and separate action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and state law to press her federal and Arizona constitutional claims.”

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen today made a bombshell claim while asking for the reconsideration of counts relating to machine failures on election day, stating that “Maricopa officials conducted secret testing on the tabulators on October 14th, 17th, and 18th” after the County’s Logic and Accuracy tests. Olsen further stated that “260 of those 446 tabulators failed” but were “then used in the election.”

Maricopa County’s Logic and Accuracy(L&A) tests were performed on October 11, 2022.

According to the Elections Procedures Manual, “counties may, in their discretion, conduct additional pre-election L&A tests prior to the county’s and Secretary of State’s pre-election L&A test and/or additional post- election L&A tests after the county’s post-election L&A test, including with participation from representatives of the recognized political parties. If the County conducted further testing after their L&A test without party representatives and public notice, this would likely be illegal.

During the conference Lake attorney Kurt Olson asked for more time to prepare for a case and bring in expert witnesses from out of state, but Attorneys for Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County wanted to expedite the trial bogus excuses such as saving resources. They are terrified that Lake’s attorneys will have time to bring a solid case with expert witnesses.

Thompson tentatively scheduled a three-day trial next week beginning on May 17. The trial will occur on May 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Counsel will be required to disclose who will testify, what opinions they will state, and what basis they have prior to trial.

Judge Thompson indicated that the new evidence could be introduced, and other counts in the lawsuit may be reconsidered. Motions for Reconsideration, Responses, and Replies are expected in the coming days.

Lake attorneys are also expected to file a motion to consolidate the issue of lawful public records requests that the County has denied tomorrow.

The Gateway Pundit reported live on the conference. Watch the entire conference here.

Kurt Olsen made the following bombshell statement regarding the “secret testing” of failed tabulators that were used on election day. Over 58% of the tabulators allegedly failed this test in mid-October.

Watch below:

Olsen: We have had teams of experts reviewing cyber data, which was quite extensive, to prepare this report. In addition, underpinning this report are the findings from the McGregor report, which was issued on April 10 that also required integration and evaluation into the motion for reconsideration on the tabulator claim. There were extraordinary findings of misconduct that are directly related to the Court’s findings in its December 24, ’22 Order, dismissing that claim. The issues are of such an extensive nature; they show that Maricopa officials conducted secret testing on the tabulators on October 14th, 17th, and 18th. That’s after the logic and accuracy test was certified. 260 of those 446 tabulators failed that secret testing, and those tabulators were then used in the election. Trending: Megyn Kelly Unveils Devastating New Nickname for Fox News Amid Network’s Downfall Due to Ousting Tucker Carlson

BREAKING: @KariLake attorney Kurt Olsen claims they have "new evidence" regarding the 2022 midterm election in Arizona. The case is scheduled to be heard May 17th at 9am in Maricopa County.@KariLakeWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6OBQP5ppOz — CannCon (@CannConActual) May 8, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the upcoming trial and court filings.