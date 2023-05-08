WATCH LIVE: Maricopa County Superior Court Holds Status Conference in Kari Lake Lawsuit Against Stolen Election – 2PM PST/4PM CT (VIDEO)

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered a Status Conference for today at 2 pm PST in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the case back to the trial court.

Watch live below.

Judge Peter Thompson previously dismissed the lawsuit on Christmas Eve, despite the evidence of massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans and obviously false trial testimony by County Elections officials.

Kari Lake appealed her lawsuit all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals also dismissed the stolen election challenge.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in Lake’s favor and remanded the “erroneous[ly]” dismissed signature verification fraud count back to the trial court for further review; however, Maricopa County still refuses to allow her legal team or We The People AZ Alliance to review ballot affidavit signatures from the 2022 Election. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

Lake’s attorneys plan to petition to “inspect the ballots verified by Maricopa, based on new evidence that came to light in 2023″ in Thompson’s reconsideration of Count III on signature verification.

Additionally, the latest Motion by Lake’s attorneys states, “Lake is also contemplating a motion to reconsider the dismissal of Count IV (logic-and-accuracy testing) under ARCP 60(b)(3) within the same likely time frame as the proceedings remand. Indeed, she may also bring a new and separate action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and state law to press her federal and Arizona constitutional claims.”

Lake’s attorneys will likely seek discovery in the reconsiderations because the exigency is “lacking,” unlike in a challenge before new terms began in January.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake filed a Motion for Status Conference after the Supreme Court finalized its proceedings, confirming a previous mandate for the trial court and issuing bogus, meaningless sanctions for Lake’s attorneys over their factual claims. Still, the Court denied Defendants’ attorneys’ fees, and the sanction for just $2,000 to the Court was a joke.

The issue that Kari Lake was sanctioned on relates to the missing documentation of over 35,000 ballots sent between Runbeck’s warehouse and Maricopa County. The record supported the claims by Lake; the Arizona Supreme Court just ignored Lake’s argument and the math.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, We The People AZ Alliance will be filing a lawsuit after Maricopa County and Runbeck Election Services denied lawful public records requests for footage at Runbeck’s facility, which could prove that 35,563 illegal ballots were added to the count. Runbeck’s liberal hack attorney is also the same attorney who represented Katie Hobbs in Lake’s lawsuit.

The special action complaint for public records is expected to be filed early this week. What will the Supreme Court do with their sanctions if Lake’s team is proven correct?

The conference starts at 2 pm PST, and they are expected to discuss the schedule for upcoming Court proceedings in this historic lawsuit.

The conference will also be streamed by Badlands Media below: