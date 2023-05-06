NEW: Maricopa County Superior Court Order Sets Status Conference MONDAY to Consider Kari Lake’s Signature Verification Fraud Challenge and Potentially MORE – ORDER INCLUDED

The Maricopa County Superior Court has set Monday, May 8, for a status conference in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following the Arizona Supreme Court’s remand and a new Motion for Status Conference by Lake’s legal team.

“IT IS ORDERED setting a Status Conference on May 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (30 minutes allotted) before Judge Peter A. Thompson. The parties and counsel may attend either in person or via Teams,” states the new minute entry.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in Lake’s favor and remanded the “erroneous[ly]” dismissed signature verification fraud count back to the trial court for further review; however, Maricopa County still refuses to allow her legal team or We The People AZ Alliance to review ballot affidavit signatures from the 2022 Election. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that the Arizona Supreme Court finalized its proceedings, confirming a previous order for the trial court and issuing bogus, meaningless sanctions for Lake’s attorneys over their factual claims. Attorneys for Lake then filed a Motion for Status Conference to expedite the Maricopa County Superior Court’s review.

Still, the Court denied Defendants’ attorneys’ fees and the sanction for just $2,000 to the Court was a joke.

Despite the massive news that Lake’s case is going back to the trial court for review of a previously dismissed count that the Supreme Court deemed “erroneous,” the Fake News Media is burying the lede with hardly any mention of this fact. Instead, the headlines read, “sanctions, sanctions, sanctions!” This could lead one to believe the Court only sanctioned Lake for political reasons and to help the media deceive the public.

The media's narrative is about (minor) sanctions over a semantic dispute and not Kari's huge victory. The Arizona Supreme Court has given us the go ahead to start our investigation of the signature verification process. We will expose Maricopa County's House of Cards https://t.co/Cx7T1p56Op — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) May 5, 2023

The issue that Kari Lake was sanctioned on relates to the missing documentation of over 35,000 ballots sent between Runbeck’s warehouse and Maricopa County. The record supported the claims by Lake; the Arizona Supreme Court just ignored Lake’s argument and the math.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, We The People AZ Alliance will be filing a lawsuit after Maricopa County and Runbeck Election Services denied lawful public records requests for footage at Runbeck’s facility, which could prove that 35,563 illegal ballots were added to the count. Runbeck’s liberal hack attorney is also the same attorney who represented Katie Hobbs in Lake’s lawsuit.

Critical points in the latest Motion by Lake’s attorneys:

In an Opinion dated February 16, 2023, Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed, although that court disagreed with this Court’s ruling on the question whether Maricopa officials must have intended their alleged misconduct to affect the outcome of the election, stating: Lake contends that the superior court erred by defining “misconduct” under § 16-672(A)(1) as requiring proof that an elections official intended to improperly affect the result. We agree that there may be circumstances under which something less than intentional misconduct may suffice. Cf. Findley, 35 Ariz. at 269 (explaining that “honest mistakes or mere omissions” are insufficient to invalidate an election “unless they affect the result, or at least render it uncertain”) (emphasis added). This Court likely will need to decide several procedural and evidentiary issues on remand. These additional issues may arise from proceedings related to the Arizona Supreme Court’s remand of Count III. Pursuant to ARS § 16-677(A), parties to an election contest may petition the trial court to inspect the ballots. Plaintiff-Contestant Lake intends to petition this Court to inspect the ballots verified by Maricopa, based on new evidence that came to light in 2023. In addition, Lake has filed a special action in this Court to compel Maricopa to produce ballot envelopes and related public records for the 2022 election in response to Lake’s Public Records Request. The new special action thus relates directly to the facts underpinning the remanded Count III, and Lake thus intends to move to consolidate the new special action with the above-captioned special action pursuant to ARCP 42. Plaintiff-Contestant Lake is also contemplating a motion to reconsider the dismissal of Count IV (logic-and-accuracy testing) under ARCP 60(b)(3) within the same likely time frame as the proceedings remand. Indeed, she may also bring a new and separate action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and state law to press her federal and Arizona constitutional claims. Because of the exigency of resolving election contests before new terms begin in January, the election-contest statute requires expedited hearings. See ARS § 16-676(A)-(B). Although the election-contest statute does not expressly rule out civil discovery, the timing of election challenges often does not allow discovery. Because that exigency is now lacking, Plaintiff-Contestant Lake may seek discovery as part of either the remand itself or her motion for reconsideration.

Read Lake’s May 4 Motion for Status Conference below:

In response to Lake’s Motion, the Superior Court yesterday ordered a Status Conference set for Monday!

View the May 5 order from the Maricopa County Superior Court below:

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s historic case!