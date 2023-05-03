NEW: “There Should Be Consequences” – Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell Releases Statement on SHAM Maricopa County Midterm Election and “Cover-Up” by Officials

The America First Policy Institute has released a statement by former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell calling for consequences for the stolen Maricopa County Midterm Election.

Blackwell previously served as Ohio State Treasurer, Secretary of State, and US Ambassador to the UN and is now Chair of the Center for Election Integrity at the America First Policy Institute.

In his new statement, Blackwell criticized a recent report on an “independent investigation” into 2022 Election Day tabulator failures at 60% of voting locations across Maricopa County, led by former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, one concerning factor of this report states that Oki B432 printers “showed speckling at the edge of the ballot” during pre-election stress testing, which could have interfered with the timing marks on ballots. Despite this discovery being made in September 2022, Maricopa County moved forward anyway. They knew there were issues but did not address them.

Maricopa County Election Director Scott Jarrett also confirmed in December testimony that a fit-to-paper or “fit to page” printing issue “happened in the August 2020 primary election, the November 2020 general election, and the August 2022 primary election.” However, the new report claims that the printers “had been used during the August 2022 primary election, as well as in prior elections, without experiencing similar problems.” This sham “investigation” was a blatant cover-up of the truth about Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s elections.

Abe Hamadeh’s race was initially called by just 511 votes before a shady recount in Pinal County found hundreds of wrongfully tossed votes heavily favoring Hamadeh. This brought the margin of “victory” down to just 280 votes.

However, Hobbs’ and her lawyers previously delayed these recount results from being presented before Abe’s case against Hobbs and Kris Mayes was dismissed. They knew the recount results were flawed and hid it from the judge. Blackwell concluded this was “either gross incompetence or a cover-up.”

Additionally, a newly released video of an Election Day failure in Maricopa County confirms that thousands of Election Day voters were disenfranchised with canceled voter registrations and forced to cast provisional ballots that were never counted. Abe is fighting to get all legal votes counted.

The statement reads,

STATEMENT: KEN BLACKWELL ON ISSUES WITH MARICOPA COUNTY ELECTIONS Washington, D.C. – Maricopa County, Arizona, recently released a report and statement about their performance in the 2022 midterm election. In part, the report stated, “All legal ballots were counted and included in the official results, but the printer issues caused frustration for many Election Day voters, something the Board has vowed to remedy.” Today, the America First Policy Institute released the following statement from Ken Blackwell, Chair of the Center for Election Integrity at the America First Policy Institute, regarding the recent discoveries about the 2022 midterm elections in Maricopa County, Arizona: “First, Maricopa County election officials blame printers and say they will do better. Common sense and basic competence would dictate election officials assess the capability of the printers BEFORE Election Day. They didn’t. Second, it now appears that not all legal ballots were counted and included in the official results. There is testimonial evidence of people who did not have their votes counted. And in a legal case brought by Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh, evidence shows that then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs knew that the recount showed discrepancies and failed to disclose those relevant facts to the court in a timely manner before the court made its ruling. This failure to do so is either gross incompetence or a cover-up. Maricopa County failed its voters in 2022, and there should be consequences for that failure.”

Abe Hamadeh and Kari Lake were both leading in the polls, with Kari holding a double-digit lead, coming into the 2022 Election when machines failed at 60% of polling locations and other law violations tainted the legal votes. No Honest person believes this election was fair or that their opponents legitimately won.

Kari Lake shared the statement on Twitter:

Former Ohio Secretary of State, and current Chair of the Center of Election integrity at @A1Policy, @kenblackwell just released a statement about Maricopa County's disastrous 2022 Midterm Election & their sham attempt at an internal "investigation." We The People Demand a Remedy pic.twitter.com/8GedYEMo7J — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 2, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake is still fighting a lawsuit against the stolen election and will soon go back to trial on the critical issue of fraudulent signature verification. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

The Mohave County Superior Court ordered Oral Arguments on May 16 in response to Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial in his lawsuit contesting the Arizona Attorney General’s race which was decided by just 280 votes. It does not appear from the Court’s order that the Defendants’ weaponized Motions for Attorneys’ Fees or Sanctions will be considered on May 16, but the corrupt Defendants will likely try to bring these issues forward.

The Gateway Pundit reported that these stolen elections have even garnered the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the fraudulent Maricopa County elections.