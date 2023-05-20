FIVE REVELATIONS IN FIVE DAYS Expose Chris Wray’s FBI as Criminal Enterprise Devoid of Morals and Legitimacy

Sometimes God works in mysterious ways. Exposing the FBI as an utterly corrupt organization was one of them.

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a vast majority of Americans trusted the FBI, valued its work, and believed in its mission and purpose. A majority of Americans were proud of the FBI.

Then Trump came into office and the FBI was exposed by independent journalists as a crooked, immoral organization.

Whatever credibility the FBI had left was tossed out the window this week.

On Monday – The Durham Report was released – the FBI, Obama, Hillary, and Deep State knew the Trump-Russia collusion was a lie in August 2016.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016. Worse yet, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, then CIA Director John Brennan, and others knew that Hillary was behind the Trump-Russia lies since August of 2016!

The FBI and DOJ then opened a Special Counsel investigation of President Trump for three years KNOWING it was all a lie from the beginning. Top FBI officials including Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were all in on the lies. They wanted to get Trump. The 2016 election was rigged against Trump. Then the FBI and Deep State rigged his first three years. They stole the 2018 elections with their Russia lies.

The Durham Report revealed their roles in pushing the Greatest Hoax ever on the American public in an attempt to rid themselves of President Trump. They hold absolutely no remorse for their actions.

On Wednesday the FBI revoked the security clearances of the FBI whistleblowers before they testified to Congress on the criminal conduct at the FBI. The 51 intel community signatories who signed the bogus Hunter Biden laptop letter still hold their security clearances.

The FBI has had possession of the Hunter Biden laptops since December 2019. They have never opened the computer to see the hundreds of crimes documented inside by the president’s son Hunter.

On Thursday we learned the FBI retaliated against the brave whistleblowers who exposed their corruption and political targeting of conservatives including their spying on Catholics, parents at school board meetings, and the FBI ties to January 6. The whistleblowers included FBI agents Marcus Allen, Brett Gloss, Steve Friend, and Garrett O’Boyle.

And an FBI whistleblower revealed the FBI had operatives on the ground on January 6 – something Gateway Pundit readers are well aware of.

BREAKING: The Washington, D.C. FBI Field Office CONFIRMED that undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, despite FBI Director Wray testifying to the contrary! pic.twitter.com/AzBhilAsZ3 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 18, 2023

On Friday The Gateway Pundit reported on how the FBI dropped FOUR DIFFERENT INVESTIGATIONS on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. They wanted her to win so they dropped their investigations on Crooked Hillary.

Also on Friday we learned that the FBI improperly used warrantless search powers more than 278,000 times in 2021 following the January 6 protests in Washington DC according to an unsealed FISC filing. The FBI searches included Trump supporters who attended protests in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

It should be clear by now that the FBI is a corrupt organization that is set on destroying lives and abusing power. It’s no surprise that Democrats and the fake news support them.