Kevin McCarthy Speaks Out After Lawless FBI Caught Improperly Used Warrantless Search Powers MORE THAN 278,000 Times in 2021 Following J6 Protests

The Stasi-FBI improperly used warrantless search powers more than 278,000 times in 2021 following the January 6 protests in Washington DC according to an unsealed FISC filing.

The FBI searches included Trump supporters who attended protests in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The report also says the FBI searched George Floyd protesters during the Summer of Love but we all know this was a minimal effort by the intel community.

The FBI under Chris Wray has targeted Trump supporters, parents at school board meetings, and practicing Catholics.

Kevin McCarthy spoke out about this today during an interview with Dagen and Duffy on FOX Business Network.

FOX News reported: