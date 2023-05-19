Kevin McCarthy Speaks Out After Lawless FBI Caught Improperly Used Warrantless Search Powers MORE THAN 278,000 Times in 2021 Following J6 Protests

by

The Stasi-FBI improperly used warrantless search powers more than 278,000 times in 2021 following the January 6 protests in Washington DC according to an unsealed FISC filing.

The FBI searches included Trump supporters who attended protests in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The report also says the FBI searched George Floyd protesters during the Summer of Love but we all know this was a minimal effort by the intel community.

The FBI under Chris Wray has targeted Trump supporters, parents at school board meetings, and practicing Catholics.

Kevin McCarthy spoke out about this today during an interview with Dagen and Duffy on FOX Business Network.

FOX News reported:

The FBI improperly used warrantless search powers against U.S. citizens more than 278,000 times in the year ending November 2021, according to an unsealed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) filing.

U.S. citizens covered in that improper effort included people involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021; George Floyd protesters during the summer of 2020; and donors to a failed congressional candidate, the filing said.

Section 702 of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) allows the government to conduct targeted surveillance of non-U.S. persons located abroad to acquire foreign intelligence information. When U.S. citizens are flagged as part of these investigations, the FBI takes over the process of querying them for possible security reasons.

The court filing, which spanned 127 pages, was unsealed Friday by the FISC, but was filed in April 2022.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.