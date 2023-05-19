Kevin McCarthy Speaks Out After Lawless FBI Caught Improperly Used Warrantless Search Powers MORE THAN 278,000 Times in 2021 Following J6 Protests

The Stasi-FBI improperly used warrantless search powers more than 278,000 times in 2021 following the January 6 protests in Washington DC according to an unsealed FISC filing.
The FBI searches included Trump supporters who attended protests in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.
The report also says the FBI searched George Floyd protesters during the Summer of Love but we all know this was a minimal effort by the intel community.
The FBI under Chris Wray has targeted Trump supporters, parents at school board meetings, and practicing Catholics.
Kevin McCarthy spoke out about this today during an interview with Dagen and Duffy on FOX Business Network.
FOX News reported:
The FBI improperly used warrantless search powers against U.S. citizens more than 278,000 times in the year ending November 2021, according to an unsealed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) filing.
U.S. citizens covered in that improper effort included people involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021; George Floyd protesters during the summer of 2020; and donors to a failed congressional candidate, the filing said.
Section 702 of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) allows the government to conduct targeted surveillance of non-U.S. persons located abroad to acquire foreign intelligence information. When U.S. citizens are flagged as part of these investigations, the FBI takes over the process of querying them for possible security reasons.
The court filing, which spanned 127 pages, was unsealed Friday by the FISC, but was filed in April 2022.