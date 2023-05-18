LIVE STREAM VIDEO: FBI Whistleblowers Testify at Weaponization Committee – Democrats Interrupt, Smear Witnesses, Run Cover for FBI – AMAZING VIDEO

The House Weaponization Committee is holding a hearing today on Capitol Hill. Three government whistleblowers from the FBI are testifying before Congress on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday Chris Wray’s FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who espoused questioned the aggressive tactics by the FBI in targeting Trump supporters , conservatives, and pro-Life Americans, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday.

FBI agents Marcus Allen, Brett Gloss, and Steve Friend had already been suspended for questioning the agency’s handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

Democrats on the Committee are running interference for the FBI. The Democrat members are openly hostile to the witnesses and attacking them continuously.

Here are the members of the Weaponization Committee.

This is an explosive hearing. It was also reported that the whistleblowers will release more information today.

These Democrats are as nasty, offensive and dishonest as you would expect.

Here is the live stream video from today’s hearing.