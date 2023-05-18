LIVE STREAM VIDEO: FBI Whistleblowers Testify at Weaponization Committee – Democrats Interrupt, Smear Witnesses, Run Cover for FBI – AMAZING VIDEO

by

The House Weaponization Committee is holding a hearing today on Capitol Hill. Three government whistleblowers from the FBI are testifying before Congress on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday Chris Wray’s FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who espoused questioned the aggressive tactics by the FBI in targeting Trump supporters , conservatives, and pro-Life Americans, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday.

FBI agents Marcus Allen, Brett Gloss, and Steve Friend had already been suspended for questioning the agency’s handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

Democrats on the Committee are running interference for the FBI. The Democrat members are openly hostile to the witnesses and attacking them continuously.

Here are the members of the Weaponization Committee.

This is an explosive hearing. It was also reported that the whistleblowers will release more information today.

These Democrats are as nasty, offensive and dishonest as you would expect.

Here is the live stream video from today’s hearing.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.