Dirty FBI Revokes Security Clearances of Whistleblowers Before Congressional Testimony – But 51 Signatories of Bogus Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Still Have There’s

The House Weaponization Committee held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill. Three government whistleblowers from the FBI testified before Congress on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday Chris Wray’s FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who espoused questioned the aggressive tactics by the FBI in targeting Trump supporters , conservatives, and pro-Life Americans, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday.

FBI agents Marcus Allen, Garrett O’Boyle, and Steve Friend had already been suspended for questioning the agency’s handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

Democrats on the Committee ran interference for the FBI. The Democrat members were openly hostile to the witnesses and attacking them continuously.

At the end of the Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) asked witness and FBI whistleblower Garrett O’Boyle if he would advise his colleagues to come forward. Agent O’Boyle offered this dire assessment.

Garrett O’Boyle: I would tell them first to pray about it long and hard. And I would tell them I could take it to Congress for them, or I could put them in touch with Congress, but I would advise them not to do it… The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong.

The FBi took O’Boyle’s income and his security clearance after he spoke out about the FBI targeting parents at school board meetings.

But guess who have not had their security clearances revoked?



The 51 Spies Who Lied.

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie.

The Biden campaign wanted something for Biden to use to defend himself during the debate against Trump, so they just made up an extravagant lie and recruited 51 intelligance leaders to sign the letter and lie to the American public about the laptop THEY ALL KNEW belonged to crack-head Hunter Biden.

The laptop included bank statements, incriminating emails, and photos of meetings and gifts from their Chinese Communist business partners.

The Biden campaign even hand-picked which reporter would receive the story and they even called Mike Morrell after the debate and thanked him for lying to the American public for them.

The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

They have never apologized.

And, they all still hold their security clearances.