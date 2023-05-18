Former FBI Special Agent Left Homeless After Blowing the Whistle on FBI and DOJ – Gives Powerful Testimony on Abuses of Power and Weaponization [VIDEO]

On Thursday, three former FBI officials testified during a public whistleblower hearing by the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle revealed in a shocking testimony that he and his family had their belongings confiscated by the FBI and were subsequently left homeless after he was suspended from the bureau for speaking out against them.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The three FBI whistleblowers – FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle, former FBI special agent Steve Friend, and FBI staff operations specialist Marcus Allen – have all been suspended from the bureau for expressing concerns about alleged abuses of power.

These agents shared their concerns over the handling of January 6 cases, specifically that they were instructed to pursue “domestic violent extremism,” disregard standard investigative procedures, and pursue Jan. 6 investigations over child sex crimes which were deemed “no longer a priority.”

The whistleblowers also accused the FBI of inflating statistics on “domestic violent extremism” to align with the Biden regime’s political narrative. They did this by targeting pro-life groups, Catholics, and parents attending school board meetings to make it seem like they posed a domestic terrorist threat.

FBI Special Agent O’Boyle gave powerful testimony before the committee Thursday morning on the “weaponization of the FBI and DOJ,” stating that the organizations were weaponized against “not only [their] own employees, but against those institutions and individuals that are supposed to protect the American people.”

O’Boyle also revealed the hardships that he and his family have gone through after the FBI retaliated against him for vocalizing concerns over their apparent abuses of power.

“I am here today because, even though I am wrongfully suspended from the FBI, I am dutifully bound to the American people to play my small role in rectifying these issues,” said O’Boyle. “After all, I never swore an oath to the FBI. I swore an oath to the Constitution.”

“I’ve served my nation and my community my entire adult life. First in the United States Army, then as a police officer, and lastly as an FBI special agent,” said O’Boyle, who then went on to list his impressive accomplishments throughout his time in the army, in law enforcement, and in the FBI.

“I have been smeared as a malcontent and subpar FBI employee,” O’Boyle said. “This smear stands in stark contrast to my life of public service. The smear campaign, disgusting as it is, is unsurprising.”

“Despite our oath to uphold the Constitution, too many in the FBI aren’t willing to sacrifice for the hard right over the way wrong,” he continued. “We see what becomes of whistleblowers. How the FBI destroys their careers, suspends them under false pretenses… This is by design. It creates an Orwellian atmosphere that silences opposition and discussion.”

O’Boyle explains that he “couldn’t knowingly continue on this path silently without speaking out against the weaponization I witnessed, even if it meant losing my job, my career, my livelihood, my family’s home, and now, my anonymity.”

O’Boyle called upon the members of the Committee to “ensure that the weaponization of our government against the people comes to an end, no matter the personal cost.”

The former agent then told the shocking, heartbreaking story of how the FBI transferred him and his family across the country for a new assignment. After selling their home, O’Boyle, his wife, and four daughter – the youngest of whom was just two weeks old. On his first day, he was suspended and confiscated all his and his family’s possessions, leaving them homeless.

