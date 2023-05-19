FBI Suddenly Dropped Four Investigations Into Hillary and Bill Clinton Ahead of 2016 Election: Durham Report

The FBI suddenly dropped FOUR investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation ahead of the 2016 election, according to the Durham report.

Special Counsel John Durham on Monday released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

The FBI dropped four investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton ahead of the 2016 while the Bureau and the entire might of the US government was bearing down on Trump.

The FBI was investigating claims the Clinton Foundation was a hub of “criminal activity,” according to a review by The New York Post.

It turns out the FBI investigations into the Clintons were all for show.

According to Durham, the FBI never got wiretapping warrants for their “well-placed” informant who penetrated the Clintons’ inner circle.

The FBI eventually told the informant to walk away from the Clintons and cut ties.

Meanwhile, the feds were busy wiretapping Donald Trump and illegally spying on his campaign.

Of course the Clinton Foundation denied any wrongdoing.

“None of the Clintons have ever taken any money from the Clinton Foundation — in fact, the Clintons themselves are major donors to the Clinton Foundation,” a Clinton Foundation spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

All four investigations were dropped by FBI officials with ties to the Clintons.

The New York Post reported on the four investigations:

The Little Rock and New York offices were investigating a claim that an outside commercial industry "likely engaged a federal public official in a flow of benefits scheme, namely, large monetary contributions were made to a non-profit, under both direct and indirect control of the federal public official, in exchange for favorable government action and/or influence," according to the Durham report. The DC investigation was based on allegations that the Clintons accepted millions in donations from foreign governments — as well as massive Russian corporations — in an attempt to influence US foreign policy dating back to Hillary's days as Secretary of State, as outlined by political consultant Peter Schweizer in his book "Clinton Cash." The fourth investigation looked into allegations made by a "well-placed" source that Hillary continued accepting those illegal donations throughout her presidential campaign. "Beginning in late 2014, before Clinton formally declared her presidential candidacy, the FBI learned from a well-placed [source] that a foreign government was planning to send an individual to contribute to Clinton's anticipated presidential campaign, as a way to gain influence with Clinton should she win the presidency," the report said. The foreign "individual" reportedly made a $2,700 contribution ahead of a campaign event, which led to another "contribution of a significant sum of money." All four probes were dropped ahead of the 2016 election — several of which at the direction of senior FBI officials who had close ties to the Clintons.