Bud Light Buying Back Unsold, Expired Beer from Suffering Wholesalers as Sales Crater to New Low – Company Also Plans Desperate Pandering Move to Veterans

We may soon we may be talking about Bud Light as a former beer brand based on the latest news. Literally no one is buying the product and it’s rotting on the shelves.

Bud Light has told wholesalers it’s buying back unsold cases of beer that past their expiration dates as sales have dipped to a new low according to an exclusive report.

Sales of the damaged beer product cratered another 25% this past week as the successful boycott continues. They previously dipped a whopping 21.4% in April.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday published a long feature called “How Bud Light Blew It” detailing Bud Light’s struggles after deciding to shove trans influencer in America’s face. Several previous attempts to win back drinkers including bringing back the Clydesdale horses, pandering country music commercials, and camo print bottles have all failed.

Now according to the Wall Street Journal, they are having to bail out suffering wholesalers by buying back unsold, expired beer. The report also claimed businesses and truck drivers were encountering violent threats.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The brewer recently told its wholesalers that it would buy back unsold cases of beer that have gone past their expiration date. Anheuser-Busch works with 385 independent distributors, or wholesalers, across the country. Many of them are family-owned businesses that have carried Anheuser-Busch products for generations … the wholesalers’ employees, many driving trucks bearing the Bud Light logo, were soon confronted by angry people on streets, in stores and in bars. There were bomb threats at several Anheuser-Busch facilities and wholesaler locations.

The Wall Street Journal also revealed the company plans to sponsor a veterans group for the first time in its history. They evidently believe if they wrap themselves in the flag enough customers will come running back.

Bud Light will continue to flush more money down the toilet by doubling down on country music and football commercials according to the Wall Street Journal.

Instead of desperate pandering moves, Bud Light might try embark on a new path that cost precisely nothing: apologize and beg for forgiveness.

But executives such Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris prefer to insult customers instead of accepting responsibility. They also throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

They are only pushing Bud Light’s expiration as a company closer to fruition.