“It Was One Can and Not a Campaign!” – Anheuser-Busch CEO Sidesteps Apology – Makes Embarrassing Excuses in Call to Investors While Addressing Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Partnership

The Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris finally addressed Bud Light’s catastrophic partnership with fake female Dylan Mulvaney in a call to investors Thursday according to Fox Business.

Sales of Bud Light have cratered all across America thanks to the incredibly successful boycott by patriotic Americans. One report has the number at a staggering 26%, though even that is almost certainly an understatement.

The Gateway Pundit reported the crisis has become so severe that Costco is practically giving Bud Light away.

Instead of apologizing for insulting their customers, the woke executives instead hope throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

There would be no apology forthcoming from Doukeris, either. Instead what investors heard was a litany of excuses and desperate promises.

Doukeris laughably claimed that there was “disinformation on social media” regarding the Mulvaney partnership. According to him, conservatives were at fault for spreading fake news.

We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post, and not a campaign.

Except that they literally put Mulvaney’s face on their cans. What exactly did they expect customers to think?

Doukeris went on to say the company is planning to triple their advertising spending this summer to win back customers. The Gateway Pundit previously reported Bud Light was planning a massive marketing blitz.

Doukeris concluded by stupefyingly claiming that he was confident the company would bounce back quickly. He said there would no changes made to their future growth outlook.

We believe we have the experience, the resources and the partners to manage this. And our four-year growth outlook is unchanged

All this money will just go completely down the drain because conservatives will not consider forgiving until the executives sat following words: “we are sorry.” An apology costs nothing financially.

Maybe customers will return should that happen but do not count on it. The wounds may already be too deep.