Anheuser-Busch to Produce Bud Light Bottles With Camo Print in Desperate Attempt to Recover From Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Anheuser-Busch is desperate to get past their Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Memorial Day is soming and with it, the summer beer-drinking season. Their sales are still crashing across the country.

Their latest attempt to court back the customers they insulted is a line of bottles featuring a camouflage design.

Unfortunately for them, this is probably not going to make much of a difference. In fact, it looks like pandering.

The New York Post reported:

Bud Light, Budweiser packaging to get redesign over Dylan Mulvaney crisis: source Anheuser-Busch plans to temporarily redesign some of its Bud Light and Budweiser packaging as it scrambles to recover from the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, The Post has learned. Last week, the company held a meeting at its US headquarters in St. Louis with distributors to discuss its strategy for dealing with the backlash, according to sources briefed on the situation. Among the new initiatives planned is a temporary redesign of its Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles, according to a distributor who did not want to be identified. Anheuser-Busch will produce bottles with a camouflage print and images of the “Folds of Honor” program, which provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, according to the executive. “It’s an aluminum bottle,” the source told The Post, asking not to be named. “I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that.”

Yuengling Beer already did this and it worked because it didn’t look like they were just trying to recover from a bad marketing decision.

Again, for Bud, this looks like pandering.

Bud Light made a huge mistake and they are not likely to recover any time soon.