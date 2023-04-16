“Is the Horse Trans Now?” -Budweiser’s Attempt to Win Back Public Goes Horribly Wrong as Social Media Obliterates New Clydesdale Horse Ad in EPIC Fashion (VIDEO)

Anheuser-Busch has been devastated financially due to the company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The company has lost over $7 billion in market value since they decided to shove Mulvaney in America’s face. Merchandisers have also revealed no one is buying Anheuser-Busch products.

Desperate to win back former customers, Budweiser decided to bring back the beloved Clydesdales in a new ad on Friday.

The ad opens with a Clydesdale galloping across a field of grain and then a town street. The horse next passes a fire department, a flag raising ceremony, and a beach.

The commercial concludes with the Clydesdale standing on its hind legs on top of a hill.

Couples and friends are seen throughout the ad along with national monuments such as the Lincoln Memorial.

Ad transcript:

Let me tell you a story about a beer rooted in the heart of America, found in a community where a handshake is a sure contract, brewed for those who found opportunity and challenge and hope in tomorrow, raised by generations willing to sit, share, risk, remember. This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit.

If Budweiser thought former customers would forgive and forget, they were sorely mistaken. The former fans instead had an absolute field day over the commercial.

Ha! I thought this was a joke when it first started. — Rob Campbell (@rmc5446) April 15, 2023

Is the horse trans now? — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 15, 2023

How dare you assume it’s a horse. This is Budweiser that horse identifies as a cow. — ConservativeTim (@tquick67675) April 15, 2023

Trying to inoculate yourself with this ad will work about as well as the mRNA vax. — PhotobombingCow (@PhotobombingC) April 15, 2023

Shouldn’t Dylan be riding the horse with his skirts flowing in the breeze with a bottle of lite in his hand? 😂😂😂😂😂 NEVER buying a Bud product ever again. Sorry, not sorry. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jennifer Michelle (@Bohemian2022) April 15, 2023