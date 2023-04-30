“Happy Gender Fluid Endings!” – Bud Light Turns Off YouTube Comments After Releasing Tacky, Pandering Commercial with Country Music Song (VIDEO)

Bud Light’s desperate pandering ploys continue to fail in epic fashion.

Instead of apologizing for insulting their customers, the woke executives instead hope throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

Bud Light’s latest commercial, which first aired during Thursday’s NFL Draft, features friends standing around in pouring rain drinking Bud Lights. Zac Brown’s country music song “Chicken Fried” can be heard playing in the background.

Bud Light’s message? Sorry for featuring that trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney on our beer cans, rednecks. Here’s a video we know y’all can relate to.

WATCH:

The video has been viewed over 8 million times but almost all those views are hate watches. As Outkick.com notes, Bud Light had turn off the comments after Americans united to roast the clueless executives.

The response on Twitter was incredibly brutal as well.

A groveling apology and a pledge to break ties with radical trans lobby is the only possible way forward for Bud Light. But even that may not be enough.

