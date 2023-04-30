“Happy Gender Fluid Endings!” – Bud Light Turns Off YouTube Comments After Releasing Tacky, Pandering Commercial with Country Music Song (VIDEO)

Bud Light’s desperate pandering ploys continue to fail in epic fashion.

Instead of apologizing for insulting their customers, the woke executives instead hope throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

Bud Light’s latest commercial, which first aired during Thursday’s NFL Draft, features friends standing around in pouring rain drinking Bud Lights. Zac Brown’s country music song “Chicken Fried” can be heard playing in the background.

Bud Light’s message? Sorry for featuring that trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney on our beer cans, rednecks. Here’s a video we know y’all can relate to.

WATCH:

The video has been viewed over 8 million times but almost all those views are hate watches. As Outkick.com notes, Bud Light had turn off the comments after Americans united to roast the clueless executives.

The response on Twitter was incredibly brutal as well.

Hmmm? What in the hell is this BudLight? This is not what the people want! We want a efiing apology. Not some pandering country video where you turned the comments off. That's ultimate left wing pansiness. New BudLight commercial YouTube. See link below. https://t.co/fvPCP7ntHM pic.twitter.com/qa27gDJR0C — 🐘🦅 CheckMark 🦅🐘 (@stoked_on_earth) April 29, 2023

Watching the NFL Draft and Budlight has a commercial with a Country song. They are trying so hard. F Budlite and FJB!!!! — Blue Falcon (@bertramirez6433) April 28, 2023

#BudLight is being SO DESPERATE on youtube right now.. we are listening to music and in the last 40 mins there has been 6 commercials.. all from bud light with cowboys and cowgirls at a concert, cracking open bud lights while Zac Brown Band plays Chicken Fried #boycott continues — WTF IS NEXT, IT'S ALL BULLSHIT (@4evaFree_73) April 28, 2023

Happy Gender Fluid Endings 💦💦💦 — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) April 30, 2023

No amount of crappy marketing is going to save Bud Light. I have never bought a Gillette product since their stupid woke commercial years ago. I will never forget that. The same goes for millions of beer drinkers and Bud Light. That bridge is burned.pic.twitter.com/dQLVzyTfEm — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) April 29, 2023

A groveling apology and a pledge to break ties with radical trans lobby is the only possible way forward for Bud Light. But even that may not be enough.