NEW AD* Abe Hamadeh’s Race Called by 280 Votes – THOUSANDS of Voters Disenfranchised on Election Day, Votes Still Haven’t Been Counted (VIDEO)

A new ad by Arizona’s Bold Era PAC makes the case to count every legal vote from 2022 and for Abe Hamadeh’s Attorney General contest, the closest election in state history, to be overturned.

The ad sends supporters to countthevotesaz.com, where you can get involved and receive updates on Abe’s election lawsuit.

Abe Hamadeh reportedly lost his election by 280 votes, but thousands of ballots heavily favoring Republican voters still have not been counted.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on a newly released video of an Election Day failure in Maricopa County, confirming that Election Day voters were disenfranchised with canceled voter registrations and forced to cast provisional ballots that were never counted.

More than 2,500 provisional ballots were rejected in Maricopa County due to voter registration cancellations or polling location check-in failures. These rejected ballots overwhelmingly targeted Republican voters. Thousands more remain across the state.

According to Former Assistant Arizona Attorney General Jen Wright, who is now serving as legal counsel in Abe Hamadeh’s fight against the rigged election, “more than a 1k rejected provisional voters who, despite having voted in ‘18, ‘20, & some even the ‘22 primary, had their voter registration at their primary residence canceled due to erroneous government systems & procedures.”

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that The Mohave County Superior Court ordered Oral Arguments on May 16 in response to Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial in his lawsuit contesting the closest race in Arizona history.

Hamadeh is simply requesting that the Judge “allow the parties to inspect all ballots that failed to record a vote in the attorney general race (known as an ‘undervote’) in all 15 counties to confirm that the machines properly and appropriately counted every vote in the attorney general race.” Roughly 8,000 provisional ballots remain across the state, and Hamadeh believes they will overturn the election for Attorney General.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported that voting machine failures and tabulation issues led to massive and unprecedented voter disenfranchisement at the polls.

Voting machines and printers suddenly stopped working at nearly 60% of voting centers the moment the polls opened on election day. Republican voters were forced to wait in extremely long lines, turned away from the polls, or told to deposit their ballots in the questionable “box 3” for misread ballots.

Because of this, at Least 517 voters – Nearly DOUBLE the margin of victory In Abe Hamadeh’s Attorney General race – left the long lines in Maricopa County after the polls closed on election day.

No serious person can call this a fair election.

The Gateway Pundit also reported on recent exit polling data from Rasmussen showing that Kari Lake beat Katie Hobbs by eight points. It also revealed that 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents say it was likely that intentional voter suppression against Republican voters occurred when 59% of machines failed on Election Day. This poll also shows that Kari Lake won by a landslide 8 points against corrupt Democrat Katie Hobbs. Abe Hamadeh also had 49% of votes to Kris Mayes’ 43%, and Mark Finchem, who supposedly lost by 120,000 votes, had 46% of support among all voters to Adrian Fontes’ 43%.

Jen Wright tweeted:

Wright: Of those 8k+, we’ve identified more than a 1k rejected provisional voters who, despite having voted in ‘18, ‘20, & some even the ‘22 primary, had their voter registration at their primary residence canceled due to erroneous government systems & procedures.

Of those 8k+, we’ve identified more than a 1k rejected provisional voters who, despite having voted in ‘18, ‘20, & some even the ‘22 primary, had their voter registration at their primary residence canceled due to erroneous government systems & procedures.#CountValidVotes https://t.co/tZ0QIMlz37 — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) April 25, 2023

Hamadeh tweeted the new ad, saying:

Hamadeh: Did you know there are more than 8,000 votes from the 2022 election that haven’t been counted? The race for Attorney General is separated by only 280 votes. Arizona, I’m still fighting for you and the integrity of our elections. Visit http://countthevotesaz.com

Watch below:

Did you know there are 1000s of votes from the 2022 election that haven't been counted? The race for Arizona Attorney General is the closest election in state history, separated by only 280 votes. Abraham Hamadeh is fighting for every legal vote to be counted, so no voter is disenfranchised. Ensuring the candidate who truly received the most votes takes office is vital to restoring faith in our democracy. Learn more at countthevotesaz.com