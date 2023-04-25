VIDEO: “Multiple Voter Records Found!” – Maricopa County Voter’s Provisional Ballot Wrongfully NOT COUNTED After Check-In Finds DEAD VOTER (Roughly 8000 Uncounted Ballots Remain in Arizona)

A new video of an Election Day failure in Maricopa County confirms that some Election Day voters were disenfranchised with canceled voter registrations and forced to cast provisional ballots that were never counted.

The Gateway Pundit reported that voting machine failures and tabulation issues led to massive and unprecedented voter disenfranchisement at the polls.

Voting machines and printers suddenly stopped working at nearly 60% of voting centers the moment the polls opened on election day. Republican voters were forced to wait in extremely long lines, turned away from the polls, or told to deposit their ballots in the questionable “box 3” for misread ballots.

These issues were present ALL DAY at some locations on the day when Republicans turned out to vote at a ratio of 3:1 over Democrats. This was clearly an intentional act aimed at Republican candidates who were soaring in the polls.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, at Least 517 voters – Nearly DOUBLE the margin of victory In Abe Hamadeh’s Attorney General race – left the long lines in Maricopa County after the polls closed on election day.

Also, more than 2,500 provisional ballots were rejected in Maricopa County due to voter registration cancellations or polling location check-in failures. These rejected ballots overwhelmingly targeted Republican voters.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that The Mohave County Superior Court ordered Oral Arguments on May 16 in response to Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial in his lawsuit contesting the closest race in Arizona history.

Hamadeh is requesting that the Judge “allow the parties to inspect all ballots that failed to record a vote in the attorney general race (known as an “undervote”) in all 15 counties to confirm that the machines properly and appropriately counted every vote in the attorney general race.” Roughly 8,000 provisional ballots remain across the state, and Hamadeh believes they will overturn the election for Attorney General.

In the video below from a Maricopa County voting location, a woman is experiencing problems checking into her voting location. After scanning the voter’s driver’s license, a message on the screen said, “Multiple voter records found! Please raise your hand for assistance.” When a poll worker scanned their access card, a voter registration for somebody else, who reportedly died in another state in 2020, appeared on the screen. One person is heard saying, “So he’s using your driver’s [license].

Arizona Daily Independent reports that “the voter was forced to cast a provisional ballot which she later learned was rejected. At no time did she receive a notice from any government entity that her voter registration had lapsed, was compromised, or was canceled for any reason.”

Abe Hamadeh tweeted the numbers for provisional ballots in Maricopa County that disproportionately affected Republican voters. 48% of the 2,510 rejected ballots in Maricopa County belonged to Republican voters.

Maricopa County Provisional Ballots that were ACCEPTED: Republican — 1,171 // (39%) Democrat — 834 // (28%) Other/No Party — 900 // (31%) Maricopa County Provisional Ballots that were REJECTED because the government claims they were not registered to vote: Republican — 1,204 // (48%) Democrat — 670 // (26%) Other/No Party — 636 (24%)

And you wonder why Maricopa County didn’t hand us over this public record prior to trial… — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 24, 2023

“It’s simple. If the judge allows us to inspect and count the ballots – we win,” said Abe previously.

Additionally, as the Gateway Pundit reported shortly after the November 8 General Election, an election judge told us that two Democratic voters were registered to vote just days before Election Day, using out-of-state driver’s licenses in at least one polling location in Chandler, Arizona. One voter was allowed to register after she “indicated she had only been in the valley for a few weeks.” They told us that after their inspector, Ronda Owens, called the election hotline, both voters were “suddenly” registered to vote on regular ballots and not provisionally.

Watch the newly uncovered video of a poll check-in failure below:

“What’s strange is that Michael came up even when she put in her Social Security [Number].” Trending: BREAKING: TUCKER OUT AT FOX “Multiple voter records found! Please raise your hand for assistance.” “But, who is that?” “And then even when we went back and she put in her Social Security [Number] and the address, it still came up with him.” “So he’s using your driver’s…”

The video concludes with a message stating, “the person whose identity was displayed on the screen passed away on April 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The address provided is listed as a “residential sober living program for GBTQ adults with substance abuse disorders.”