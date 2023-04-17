HUGE: Mohave County Court Sets May 16 for Oral Arguments in Abe Hamadeh’s Motion For New Trial – Provisional Ballot Review Could Reverse Outcome Of Attorney General Race

The Mohave County Superior Court recently set an order for Oral Arguments in Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit contesting the closest race in Arizona history.
🚨BREAKING🚨
The Mohave County court has ordered Oral Arguments for our Motion for a New Trial on May 16.
My legal team will expose the government’s withholding of evidence that undermined the rule of law.
I am doing everything in my power to seek justice for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/RXMfnlWIMd
— Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 12, 2023
Abe’s race against radical leftist Kris Mayes was initially called by just 511 out of over 2.5 million votes. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, a miscount of votes in Pinal County discovered hundreds of new votes for Hamadeh.
Hamadeh filed a ‘Motion for New Trial’ in the Mohave County Superior Court after the statutory recount of votes in Pinal County discovered hundreds of votes were miscounted, bringing the margin of victory to 280 votes out of more than 2,592,313 ballots cast statewide.
This issue needs to be investigated, and other counties must do a full recount of provisional ballots to determine how many were wrongfully discarded. “It’s simple. If the judge allows us to inspect and count the ballots – we win,” said Abe previously.
In Maricopa County alone, where over 50% of tabulators and printers failed the moment that polls opened, causing voters to be turned away from the polls and creating long wait times of four hours or more, 4,849 uncounted provisional ballots were rejected
Many voters’ registrations were canceled due to Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs’ screw-ups, causing massive disenfranchisement across the County and state.
Evidence suggests some provisional ballots were rejected through no fault of the voter, but instead due to state/county systems & procedures.
Once we enfranchise the erroneously disenfranchised, @AbrahamHamadeh will have the most votes.🗳#CountValidVoteshttps://t.co/G99wMcEFY0
— Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) April 17, 2023
Hamadeh is requesting that the Judge “allow the parties to inspect all ballots that failed to record a vote in the attorney general race (known as an “undervote”) in all 15 counties to confirm that the machines properly and appropriately counted every vote in the attorney general race.”
As The Gateway Pundit reported, as many as 6,000 voters were incorrectly flagged as not having proof of citizenship on file, designating them as federal-only voters who may receive a federal-only ballot due to an alleged error by Katie Hobbs when she oversaw her own election as Secretary of State. This may have contributed to some voters being unable to vote in local races, including the contest for Attorney General.
BREAKING: Katie Hobbs’ New Voter Registration “Error” Affects Up To 6,000 Arizona Voters – Approximately 1,000 Receive Mail Ballot WITHOUT Local Races
According to a new report, roughly 8,000 provisional ballots remain across the state and, once recounted, may overturn the election for Attorney General.
AZ Free News reports,
According to all counties’ data, there are roughly 8,000 provisional ballots outstanding. Hamadeh led on day-of voters statewide, winning an average of 70 percent of the votes. Provisional ballots may heavily favor him, due to the additional fact that day-of votes were generally 2 to 1 Republican.
“All data points suggest that it favors Republicans,” said Hamadeh.
It appears that, due to the mass tabulator failures, there were less voters but more provisional ballots cast this past election year. Rejection rates of these provisional ballots increased sharply across several counties: Santa Cruz County’s rejections increased from one out of the 117 provisional ballots cast to 83 out of the 139 provisional ballots cast. Pima County’s rejection rate doubled.
Despite Pinal County having a comparable number of provisional ballots cast in 2020 and 2022, their rejection rate increased from 59 to 63 percent.
Yavapai County more than doubled its rejection of provisional ballots this past election than in 2020 based on non-registration, despite having a significant decline in voter turnout (over 87 percent versus just over 75 percent).
Further data will be published in full as court proceedings continue. Hamadeh shared that his legal team is awaiting some data from several counties, which he said would bolster their case.
“As more data comes in, it’s getting worse for the government and looking better for us,” said Hamadeh.
Another development that could impact Hamadeh’s case is the divorce between Democrats’ top election lawyer, Marc Elias, and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Elias is engaged in an ongoing federal lawsuit fighting for the voting rights of those voters whose registration was canceled. Elias is fighting for all provisional ballots to be counted — an outcome that would be favorable for Hamadeh’s case, when it was originally intended to be favorable to Democratic interests.
Hamadeh’s legal and analytics teams estimate that over 1,000 voters had their voter registration erroneously canceled due to government system issues. That’s separate from the 8,000 provisional ballots outstanding.
Hamadeh’s team also discovered 750 high-propensity voters whose registrations were wrongly canceled. Of that number, only 176 showed up on Election Day.
“It’s really a screwed up situation,” said Hamadeh. “If you can imagine, the disenfranchisement is even bigger than what we’re arguing.”
Bureaucratic mismanagement resulting in voter registration failures is nothing new, especially for Maricopa County. In 2020, thousands of voters were nearly disenfranchised by intergovernmental miscommunication.
Hamadeh dismissed the argument from some outlets that high-propensity voters should’ve taken more steps to ensure they were registered, saying that doesn’t excuse the government’s failure.
“If you’re on PEVL [Permanent Early Voting List] and you expect your ballot to come but it doesn’t, you’re disenfranchised,” said Hamadeh.
Hamadeh referenced one case he called “egregious,” where a father paying his college daughter’s vehicle registration unknowingly had his registration transferred to a different county — all because his daughter was going to college in a different county.
“Without any notice by the way, he never got any notice. And we know he never intended to go to Coconino because he doesn’t have a house there or anything,” said Hamadeh.
There was also the case of Howard, a visually-impaired disabled veteran whose voter registration was canceled through bureaucratic error, unbeknownst to him, and left him without his voting power in this last election. Hamadeh insisted that Democrats’ refusal to see Howard as the victim in this case was hypocritical.
“The media and Democrats are trying to say this is voter error. But in every single election incident, just two years ago, they were arguing against these voter registration cancellations,” said Hamadeh.
Meet Howard from Mesa, AZ
He’s a combat veteran who has voted in every election. He showed up to vote on November 8 but was given a provisional ballot.
Howard fought for our country and our rights but Maricopa County told him his vote will NOT count. Watch his story👇 pic.twitter.com/qcGglUi9yh
— Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) March 16, 2023
Then there’s the 269 voters who showed up on election day with their mail-in ballot and checked in — but never had their vote counted. Yet, on the county’s end, those check-ins reflect votes cast. Of those 269 who dropped off mail-in ballots that weren’t counted, 149 were Republicans, 53 were Democrats, and 67 were “other.” Hamadeh reported that many of those voters told his team that their votes weren’t counted.
With a 280 vote margin between Mayes and Hamadeh, any of these contested provisional or mail-in ballots may result in the first race overturned in nearly a century.