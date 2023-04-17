HUGE: Mohave County Court Sets May 16 for Oral Arguments in Abe Hamadeh’s Motion For New Trial – Provisional Ballot Review Could Reverse Outcome Of Attorney General Race

The Mohave County Superior Court recently set an order for Oral Arguments in Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit contesting the closest race in Arizona history.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The Mohave County court has ordered Oral Arguments for our Motion for a New Trial on May 16. My legal team will expose the government’s withholding of evidence that undermined the rule of law. I am doing everything in my power to seek justice for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/RXMfnlWIMd — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 12, 2023

Abe’s race against radical leftist Kris Mayes was initially called by just 511 out of over 2.5 million votes. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, a miscount of votes in Pinal County discovered hundreds of new votes for Hamadeh.

Hamadeh filed a ‘Motion for New Trial’ in the Mohave County Superior Court after the statutory recount of votes in Pinal County discovered hundreds of votes were miscounted, bringing the margin of victory to 280 votes out of more than 2,592,313 ballots cast statewide.

This issue needs to be investigated, and other counties must do a full recount of provisional ballots to determine how many were wrongfully discarded. “It’s simple. If the judge allows us to inspect and count the ballots – we win,” said Abe previously.

In Maricopa County alone, where over 50% of tabulators and printers failed the moment that polls opened, causing voters to be turned away from the polls and creating long wait times of four hours or more, 4,849 uncounted provisional ballots were rejected

Many voters’ registrations were canceled due to Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs’ screw-ups, causing massive disenfranchisement across the County and state.

Evidence suggests some provisional ballots were rejected through no fault of the voter, but instead due to state/county systems & procedures. Once we enfranchise the erroneously disenfranchised, @AbrahamHamadeh will have the most votes.🗳#CountValidVoteshttps://t.co/G99wMcEFY0 — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) April 17, 2023

Hamadeh is requesting that the Judge “allow the parties to inspect all ballots that failed to record a vote in the attorney general race (known as an “undervote”) in all 15 counties to confirm that the machines properly and appropriately counted every vote in the attorney general race.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, as many as 6,000 voters were incorrectly flagged as not having proof of citizenship on file, designating them as federal-only voters who may receive a federal-only ballot due to an alleged error by Katie Hobbs when she oversaw her own election as Secretary of State. This may have contributed to some voters being unable to vote in local races, including the contest for Attorney General.

According to a new report, roughly 8,000 provisional ballots remain across the state and, once recounted, may overturn the election for Attorney General.

