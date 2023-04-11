Nashville City Council Reinstates Radical Democrat Expelled for Leading Insurrection in State Capitol – MSNBC Compares Reinstatement to Jesus Christ’s Resurrection (VIDEO)

The Nashville City Council has officially voted to reinstate expelled Democrat legislator Justin Jones.

Cristina Laila reported last Friday that at least 23 members of the 40-member Metropolitan Council vowed to reinstate Jones. The vote Monday was unanimous.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the Tennessee State Legislature voted last Thursday on whether to expel Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Pearson for helping lead an insurrection on March 30 inside the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.

Protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

The Legislature voted to expel Jones by a 72-24 vote. This marked the first time the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

Rep. Jones invoked the race card while pleading his case before the vote to expel him, calling the process “a lynch mob.”

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones excoriates state Republicans ahead of vote to expel Jones and two other Democratic representatives over gun violence protest, calling it a “lynch mob assembled — to not lynch me but our Democratic process.” https://t.co/ETFLPJbMuQ pic.twitter.com/sOQNvbwMAx — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2023

Pearson was also removed for his part in the insurrection while Johnson survived expulsion by one vote.

Fox News reported:

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, one of two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled last week from the GOP-led statehouse, is being sent back to the Legislature. The Nashville Metropolitan Council voted unanimously Monday to restore Jones to office, less than a week after GOP lawmakers stripped him of his seat. Jones’ appointment is on an interim basis. Special elections for the seats will take place in the coming months. Jones and Pearson have said they plan to run in the special election. Before the special council session began, a couple of hundred people gathered in front of the Nashville courthouse, and more were pouring in. Some held signs reading, “No Justin, No Peace.” Inside the courthouse, a line of people waited outside the council chambers for the doors to open.

After the vote, radical leftists on MSNBC openly gloated over Jones’s reinstatement. As reported by Fox News, Rev. Mark Thompson appeared as a guest on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” and was “interviewed” by guest host Melissa Murray.

The two clowns compared Jones’s reinstatement to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Thompson: The word is right. It’s jubilant. Last week they sent these two gentlemen home, but it’s Easter weekend. So they’ve been resurrected. They’re back in their seats. And whatever the Republicans here were up to has been thwarted for now.

Murray: This is an Easter miracle of sorts, the resurrection of the political careers of these two men, or what will be two men if Memphis does the same thing.

Hopefully voters will reject Jones when he runs to stay in office. Do not count on it, though.