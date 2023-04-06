Radical Tennessee Democrat THROWS TANTRUM After He Is Removed for Leading Insurrection in Tennessee House – Compares Himself to Founding Fathers

by
Credit: ABC Politics Screenshot

The Tennessee State House voted Thursday on whether to expel the three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

The three lawmakers who participated were Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Cristina Laila previously reported that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol last Thursday. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

The House voted to remove Rep. Pearson by a majority of 69-26.

During his speech contesting his removal, the delusional insurrectionist had the gall to compare himself to the Founding Fathers!

He also yelled at a Republican legislator while stumbling over his words.

Previously, Rep. Jones was kicked out of the State legislature by a 72-24 vote for helping lead an insurrection inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

This was the first time in the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

However, Tennessee Republicans lost their marbles and failed to remove Rep. Johnson. The vote was 65-30, one vote short of a 2/3 majority.

Lots of action took place before the votes occurred. Before voting to remove the three Democrats, the House showed a video of them taking part in the insurrection.

WATCH:

Protesters gathered all day to show support for the three loons. The insurrectionist state representatives raised their fists when they first entered the Capitol.

https://mobile.twitter.com/friedmanadam5/status/1643984661406961664

The protests were widespread both inside and outside the building. Imagine if these were MAGA conservatives.

It was total chaos! Interesting that these police showed more restraint and competence against these clowns than Capitol Hill police did against peaceful Trump protesters on January 6, 2021.

Protesters inside the chamber repeatedly screamed “Vote no! on removal”

Thankfully, at least there was some accountability today.

But there is a catch: these same Democrats could return despite their colleagues holding them accountable.

The reason for this is special elections will now be held in these members’ districts. Nothing in Tennessee law bars expelled members of the legislature from running.

As the Knoxville News reported, the Tennessee attorney general ruled in a 1981 opinion about expelled members with felony convictions. Breaking House rules is not illegal, and does not prevent a member who was expelled from being appointed to the seat or winning election to it again.

Furthermore, the Tennessee Constitution forbids the state legislature from expelling a member twice for the same offense.

Let’s hope these expelled members’ constituents are smart enough to not reward their disgraceful actions

