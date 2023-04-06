Radical Tennessee Democrat THROWS TANTRUM After He Is Removed for Leading Insurrection in Tennessee House – Compares Himself to Founding Fathers

The Tennessee State House voted Thursday on whether to expel the three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

The three lawmakers who participated were Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Cristina Laila previously reported that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol last Thursday. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

The House voted to remove Rep. Pearson by a majority of 69-26.

BREAKING: TN House votes 69-26 to EXPEL Memphis Rep. Justin J. Pearson. Galleries erupt in boos screaming “fascists!” pic.twitter.com/re3bZXMG1n — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) April 7, 2023

During his speech contesting his removal, the delusional insurrectionist had the gall to compare himself to the Founding Fathers!

Tennessee Democrat Justin Pearson is now comparing himself to the Founding Fathers pic.twitter.com/9dClzwggnU — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

He also yelled at a Republican legislator while stumbling over his words.

Rep Lamberth tries reasoning, Justin Pearson responds by screaming at him, stammering pic.twitter.com/kFPVJFHk9P — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

Previously, Rep. Jones was kicked out of the State legislature by a 72-24 vote for helping lead an insurrection inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

This was the first time in the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

However, Tennessee Republicans lost their marbles and failed to remove Rep. Johnson. The vote was 65-30, one vote short of a 2/3 majority.

Lots of action took place before the votes occurred. Before voting to remove the three Democrats, the House showed a video of them taking part in the insurrection.

WATCH:

As Tennessee House considers expulsion of three Democrats, we’re seeing new video from their efforts to “occupy” the House floor last week. pic.twitter.com/pRJEtOFtP5 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 6, 2023

Protesters gathered all day to show support for the three loons. The insurrectionist state representatives raised their fists when they first entered the Capitol.

https://mobile.twitter.com/friedmanadam5/status/1643984661406961664

The protests were widespread both inside and outside the building. Imagine if these were MAGA conservatives.

BREAKING: Project Veritas is on the ground in Nashville as Pro-Trans/Anti-Gun Activists Begin Entering the Tennessee State Capitol in Protest of Calls to Expel Multiple Democratic Members Grow ⁰⁰This is the scene as they attempt to enter the House chamber. pic.twitter.com/OzTGuUWxet — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 6, 2023

It was total chaos! Interesting that these police showed more restraint and competence against these clowns than Capitol Hill police did against peaceful Trump protesters on January 6, 2021.

"Let us in!" State troopers block demonstrators gathered in the Tennessee State Capitol protesting the expulsion vote of three Democratic representatives over gun violence protest. https://t.co/JTQO41Wc6l pic.twitter.com/hWZTZxlJGB — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2023

Protesters inside the chamber repeatedly screamed “Vote no! on removal”

Chants of "Vote no!" are heard in the Tennessee House chamber ahead of expected votes to potentially expel Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson (seen hugging), and Justin Pearson, who all participated in a gun control protest inside the state Capitol last week. pic.twitter.com/0FNuj7k9vi — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2023

Thankfully, at least there was some accountability today.

But there is a catch: these same Democrats could return despite their colleagues holding them accountable.

The reason for this is special elections will now be held in these members’ districts. Nothing in Tennessee law bars expelled members of the legislature from running.

As the Knoxville News reported, the Tennessee attorney general ruled in a 1981 opinion about expelled members with felony convictions. Breaking House rules is not illegal, and does not prevent a member who was expelled from being appointed to the seat or winning election to it again.

Furthermore, the Tennessee Constitution forbids the state legislature from expelling a member twice for the same offense.

Let’s hope these expelled members’ constituents are smart enough to not reward their disgraceful actions