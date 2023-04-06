BREAKING: First of Three Radical Tennessee Democrats EXPELLED FROM LEGISLATURE! – Democrats Meltdown – Voting Continues (VIDEO)

The Tennessee State Legislature voted on Thursday to expel the first of three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

Rep Justin Jones was kicked out of the State legislature by a 72-24 vote for helping lead an insurrection inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

This marked the first time the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

Before the vote, the Tennessee House played a video showing the three Democrats participating in the insurrection.

As Tennessee House considers expulsion of three Democrats, we’re seeing new video from their efforts to “occupy” the House floor last week. pic.twitter.com/pRJEtOFtP5 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 6, 2023

The three Tennessee Democrat lawmakers who participated were House Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Rep. Jones invoked the race card while pleading his case before the vote to expel him, calling the process “a lynch mob.”

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones excoriates state Republicans ahead of vote to expel Jones and two other Democratic representatives over gun violence protest, calling it a "lynch mob assembled — to not lynch me but our Democratic process." https://t.co/ETFLPJbMuQ pic.twitter.com/sOQNvbwMAx — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2023

He also accused a minority member of “putting a brown face on white supremacy.”

Rep. Jones responds: "there's a lot to unpack there, Rep. Kumar. It's sad what you just stated to me." "I said you put a brown face on white supremacy" Jones said. — Anita Wadhwani (@anitawadhwani) April 6, 2023

Other Democrats melted down. Here Nashville Rep. John Ray Clemmons throwing a tantrum.

Tennessee state Rep. John Ray Clemmons vehemently objects to ending the floor debate on whether to expel 3 Democratic lawmakers after they participated in a gun control protest at the state Capitol. "Grow up, get out of here! You don't belong here," he tells House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/A6lEMxXRFb — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2023

Cristina Laila previously reported that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

The Tennessee Democrats advertised the insurrection all week and encouraged protestors to storm the Capitol.