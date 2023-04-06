BREAKING: First of Three Radical Tennessee Democrats EXPELLED FROM LEGISLATURE! – Democrats Meltdown – Voting Continues (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Associated Press

The Tennessee State Legislature voted on Thursday to expel the first of three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

Rep Justin Jones was kicked out of the State legislature by a 72-24 vote for helping lead an insurrection inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

This marked the first time the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

Before the vote, the Tennessee House played a video showing the three Democrats participating in the insurrection.

The three Tennessee Democrat lawmakers who participated were House Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Rep. Jones invoked the race card while pleading his case before the vote to expel him, calling the process “a lynch mob.”

He also accused a minority member of “putting a brown face on white supremacy.”

Other Democrats melted down. Here Nashville Rep. John Ray Clemmons throwing a tantrum.

Cristina Laila previously reported that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

The Tennessee Democrats advertised the insurrection all week and encouraged protestors to storm the Capitol.

Cullen Linebarger

