Nashville Council Members Say They Will Vote to Reinstate Expelled Democrat Legislator

Nashville Council members said they will vote to reinstate the expelled Democrat legislator.

The Tennessee legislature on Thursday expelled two of three Democrats who participated in last week’s insurrection.

The protesters last Thursday showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

The legislature removed Democrat Reps. Pearson and Jones on Thursday.

Democrat Justin Jones said he was expelled from the legislature for being an “uppity Negro.”

“I basically had a member call me an uppity Negro,” Jones told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

“What he was essentially saying is that Justin is an uppity Negro.” Expelled Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones suggests his opponent is racist. Most black folk will always view negative interracial interactions as racism. Dialogue doesn’t fix the unfixable.pic.twitter.com/cybxpByafp — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) April 6, 2023

At least 23 members of the Metropolitan Council say they will vote to reinstate Jones, NBC News reported.

NBC News reported: