Insurrection! Leftists Demanding Gun Control Storm Tennessee Capitol Chanting, “No Action, No Peace!” (VIDEO)

Insurrection!

Leftists demanding gun control stormed the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday.

Protestors showed up to the Tennessee state Capitol demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville earlier this week.

The insurrectionists chanted, “No action, no peace!”

The Tennessee Capitol police struggled to push the insurrectionists back.

TN capitol police can hardly keep left-wing protesters from storming in pic.twitter.com/G1ncu0ds1e

Protesters have stormed the Tennesse state capitol in Nashville to protest for gun control. pic.twitter.com/lzMmxAbWYt

The Tennessee Democrats advertised for the insurrection all week and encouraged protestors to storm the Capitol.

Tennessee Democrats advertised for the event in the days and hours leading up to it, encouraging people to attend and "raise your voice at the capitol to advocate for an end to gun violence and stronger gun laws in TN."

I have reached out to them for comment. pic.twitter.com/2Mi65yTBeJ

— Zach Jewell (@zach_d_jewell) March 30, 2023