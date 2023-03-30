Insurrection! Leftists Demanding Gun Control Storm Tennessee Capitol Chanting, “No Action, No Peace!” (VIDEO)

Insurrection!

Leftists demanding gun control stormed the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday.

Protestors showed up to the Tennessee state Capitol demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville earlier this week.

The insurrectionists chanted, “No action, no peace!”

WATCH:

The Tennessee Capitol police struggled to push the insurrectionists back.

WATCH:

Additional footage:

The Tennessee Democrats advertised for the insurrection all week and encouraged protestors to storm the Capitol.

Cristina Laila

