BREAKING: Tennessee Republicans Lose Their Marbles! Fail To Remove Second of Three Radical Democrats Who Participated in Last Week’s Insurrection – Democrats and Gallery Erupt in Applause (VIDEO)

The Tennessee State Legislature has failed to expel the second of three Democrat lawmakers for helping lead in an insurrection last week inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

The three lawmakers who participated involved in the insurrection were Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

The Tennessee House voted 65-30 to remove Johnson. 66 votes were needed for removal.

Immediately after the vote, massive applause broke out.

Applause breaks out as TN House fails to expel Gloria Johnson pic.twitter.com/3hYu8S1Pc3 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2023

Rep Justin Jones was kicked out of the State legislature earlier by a 72-24 vote for helping lead the insurrection inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

This was the first time in the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

Rep. Jones invoked the race card while pleading his case before the vote to expel him, calling the process “a lynch mob.”

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones excoriates state Republicans ahead of vote to expel Jones and two other Democratic representatives over gun violence protest, calling it a "lynch mob assembled — to not lynch me but our Democratic process." https://t.co/ETFLPJbMuQ pic.twitter.com/sOQNvbwMAx — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2023

He also accused a minority member of “putting a brown face on white supremacy.”

Rep. Jones responds: "there's a lot to unpack there, Rep. Kumar. It's sad what you just stated to me." "I said you put a brown face on white supremacy" Jones said. — Anita Wadhwani (@anitawadhwani) April 6, 2023

Before the vote, the Tennessee House played a video showing the three Democrats participating in the insurrection.

As Tennessee House considers expulsion of three Democrats, we’re seeing new video from their efforts to “occupy” the House floor last week. pic.twitter.com/pRJEtOFtP5 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 6, 2023

Despite this, Tennessee Republicans did not have the guts to remove Johnson despite her being just as guilty as Jones.

What a disgrace.

Cristina Laila previously reported that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

The Tennessee Democrats advertised the insurrection all week and encouraged protestors to storm the Capitol.