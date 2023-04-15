Jim Jordan Tells Fox News He is “100% for President Trump” for 2024 Despite Legal Challenges

In an interview on Friday with Fox News Digital, before his speech to the National Rifle Association, conservative hero Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reaffirmed that he is “100% for President Trump” in the 2024 presidential election despite the legal challenges the left continues to smear him with.

In March, The Gateway Pundit shared that Jordan, the founding member of the House Freedom Caucus is endorsed President Trump for the 2024 Presidential race.

In April, Jordan, who is the House Judiciary Chairman, subpoenaed former Manhattan DA prosecutor and Hillary Clinton lawyer, Mark Pomerantz for a deposition. Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump, resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation.

Bragg revived the investigation which culminated in charging President Trump with 34 felony counts. Read the indictment here.

Bragg filed a lawsuit against Jordan in an effort to block Congress from ‘interfering’ in his case against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his criminal case against Trump.

Bragg’s lawsuit seeks to bar Jordan’s committee from enforcing a subpoena issued to Pomerantz.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil dashed Bragg’s desperate efforts and denied both the temporary restraining order and the show cause order.

Fox News reports: