Jim Jordan Subpoenas Former Manhattan DA Prosecutor and Hillary Clinton Lawyer Mark Pomerantz for Deposition

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed former Manhattan DA prosecutor and Hillary Clinton lawyer, Mark Pomerantz for a deposition.

Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation.

He then went on to write a book on the topic.

In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.”

60 minutes recently brought on Mark Pomerantz to promote his new book.

Trump slammed Mark Pomerantz in a series of Truth Social posts.

“The 60 Minutes “hit job” doesn’t say that the Financial Statements have a powerful & complete “Disclaimer Clause,” that the properties & assets are generally worth far more today than they were in the financial statement, that the most valuable asset is not even listed in the statement, that lawyer Mark Pomerantz & his law firm were Clinton’s lawyers who then went to work for the D.A. to “get Trump,” that Pomerantz & his antics make it impossible for me to be treated fairly, & NOBODY WAS HURT!” – Trump said in February.

Chairman Jordan subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz to compel testimony pertaining to his role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into Trump’s so-called ‘hush payments’ to Stormy Daniels last year.

“Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump’s finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms. Although the New York County District Attorney’s Office has directed you not to cooperate with our oversight, you have already discussed many of the topics relevant to our oversight in a book you wrote and published in February 2023, as well as in several public interviews to promote your book.” Jordan wrote.

“As a result, you have no basis to decline to testify about matters before the Committee that you have already discussed in your book and/or on a prime-time television program with an audience in the millions, including on the basis of any purported duty of confidentiality or privilege interest,” Jordan said.