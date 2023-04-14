Judge Hands Alvin Bragg a Major Defeat in His Lawsuit Against Jim Jordan – Legal Expert Mocks Bragg

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan in an effort to block Congress from ‘interfering’ in his case against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his criminal case against Trump.

Bragg’s lawsuit seeks to bar Jordan’s committee from enforcing a subpoena issued to Hillary Clinton lawyer Mark Pomerantz last week. Jordan previously summoned Pomerantz for a closed-door deposition on April 20, according to the subpoena reviewed by Laila.

Pomerantz was a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump. He resigned in protest after Bragg initially ended the investigation into Trump.

He then went on to write a book on the topic. In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.”

Bragg was so desperate to avoid the House exposing this pertinent information that he included a temporary restraining order as well as a “show cause” against Jordan.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil dashed Bragg’s desperate hopes, however. She denied both the temporary restraining order and the show cause order.

“The Court declines to enter the proposed Temporary Restraining Order and Order to Show Cause,” Vysokcil wrote.

Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s (frivolous) lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is already off to a bad start for Bragg: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declined to even enter a temporary restraining order. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 12, 2023

The judge went on to blast Bragg for not even providing the documents to support his case. This included the subpoena served on Pomerantz.

Legal expert Mark Davis noted in an interview with Breitbart the fact Bragg could not win a restraining order in his case showed what a complete farce the lawsuit is.

He also mocked Bragg’s garbage legal skills.

Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is laughably frivolous, as evidenced by the fact Bragg couldn’t even win a temporary restraining order. Harvard Law should demand that Bragg return his law degree.

Judge Vyskocil has given Jordan until April 17 to respond to Bragg’s suit and the Court will consider the matter on April 19.