SHOWDOWN: Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Block Congress From ‘Interfering’ in His Trump Case – Jim Jordan Responds

Alvin Bragg should be held in contempt of Congress.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan in an effort to block Congress from ‘interfering’ in his case against Trump.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses Jim Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his criminal case against Trump.

Bragg’s lawsuit seeks to bar Jim Jordan’s committee from enforcing a subpoena issued to Hillary Clinton lawyer Mark Pomerantz.

Last week Jim Jordan subpoenaed former Manhattan DA prosecutor and Hillary Clinton lawyer, Mark Pomerantz for a deposition.

Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation.

He then went on to write a book on the topic.

In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.”

Jim Jordan summoned Mark Pomerantz for a closed-door deposition on April 20, according to the subpoena reviewed by this reporter.

Bragg’s office is now suing Jim Jordan to block the subpoena issued to Pomerantz.

The New York Times reported:

The Manhattan district attorney on Tuesday sued Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio in an extraordinary step intended to keep congressional Republicans from interfering in the office’s criminal case against former President Donald J. Trump. The 50-page suit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, accuses Mr. Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the prosecution of Mr. Trump and a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg. Mr. Bragg last week unveiled 34 felony charges against Mr. Trump that stem from the former president’s attempts to cover up a potential sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign. Lawyers for Mr. Bragg are seeking to bar Mr. Jordan and his congressional allies from enforcing a subpoena sent to Mark F. Pomerantz, who was once a leader of the district attorney’s Trump investigation and who later wrote a book about that experience. Mr. Pomerantz resigned early last year after Mr. Bragg, just weeks into his first term in office, decided not to seek an indictment of Trump at that time.

The Trump indictment was unsealed last Tuesday during Trump’s arraignment.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wants to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

He’s just allowed to charged Trump with 34 felonies without explaining what the underlying offense was.

Jim Jordan responded on Tuesday afternoon.

First, they indict a president for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 11, 2023

DEVELOPING…