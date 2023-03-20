BIG – Rep. Jim Jordan Endorses President Trump for 2024

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan announced that he is backing President Trump for the 2024 Presidential race.

The founding member of the House Freedom Congress is behind Trump for 2024.

Jordan has been outspoken in his support for the former president as he recently tore into Democrats for the reason he believes Trump has faced so many investigations…

Jordan says the now-disbanded Democrat-led House Committee investigating the incident at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a “political operation” aimed at stopping Donald Trump from running for president in 2024.

“There’s been subpoenas issued to 11 individuals, 11 American citizens who asked the government permission on an application to hold the Trump rally. The government granted it and the January 6 committee petitioned them to ask them questions about exercising their First Amendment right to assemble. And why would they subpoena me? I didn’t do anything wrong — I talked to the president. I talk to the president all the time. I just think that’s — you know where I’m at on this commission — this is all about going after President Trump. That seems obvious,” Jordan said.

“Everyone in the country sees this as a political operation. This is designed to get after President Trump. Because they don’t want him to run again,” he added.