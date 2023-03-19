BREAKING: IS THIS ALL A SCAM? Now It Looks Like President Trump Will Not Be Arrested Tuesday

(Above – President Trump in Tulsa on Saturday at the NCAA Wrestling Championship)

Late Saturday night a report came out that maybe President Trump won’t be arrested on Tuesday. 

The American people force-fed liberal garbage for another entire weekend.  We’ll never get this time back.

The monsters on the now-communist left dropped the news on Saturday that they will be arresting President Trump on Tuesday.

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE – Democrats Have Nothing – President Trump Did Nothing Wrong – But They Will Arrest Him Anyway

Robert Spencer at PJMedia reports:

Donald Trump announced on Saturday morning that he would be arrested on Tuesday, and the nation has been agog at the prospect of the Leftist establishment crossing the rubicon of arresting its principal opponent on flimsy charges and demonstrating before the entire world that the American republic is now the American banana republic, in which foes of the regime can expect the full weight of corrupt government authority pushing back against them for daring to dissent.

But now it turns out that the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has Trump in its sights, just may be stepping back from the brink: Business Insider reported Saturday night that Trump’s indictment is “on hold” until one more witness testifies Monday afternoon.

That’s about all that has come to light, as the relevant authorities are being quite closemouthed about this whole thing. Insider says that “a source with knowledge of the investigation” told them on Saturday night “there is one more witness.” The indictment is apparently not a certainty until this witness testifies.

But who is this witness? The Insider’s source wouldn’t say, and so all that we’re told is that “a separate source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, told Insider that the witness is not Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s former CFO, who is serving a five-month sentence for admittedly masterminding a payroll tax-dodge scheme at the Trump Organization.”

This may have changed but the corrupt Biden family is still criminally corrupt.

