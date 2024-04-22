EXPOSED: Michelle Obama “SECRET MISSION” to SECURE Votes. WHAT IS SHE HIDING? | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

TITLE: EXECUTION: Michelle Obama “SECRET MISSION” Exposed | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Michelle Obama Goes on ‘Secret Mission’ Inside St. Louis Target (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: NEW: Marxist Tyrant Letitia James Asks Judge to Void Trump’s $175 Million Bond

ARTICLE 3: Chris Wray Confronted on Female J6 Prisoner During Congressional Testimony – So FBI Goes Back and Threatens and Harasses Her Some More – AUDIO

ARTICLE 4: Breaking: Massive Cover-Up of Trans Shooter’s History in Nashville Covenant School Mass Murder Case

ARTICLE 5: Homeless Man Builds House, Complete with Electricity, on Side of Los Angeles Highway

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

