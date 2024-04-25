New York Construction Worker Has Blunt Two-Word Message for Joe Biden (Video)

President Trump visited construction workers at the site of the 1,388 foot tall JP Morgan office building going up at 270 Park Avenue in New York City Thursday morning before heading to court. Trump was well received by a large crowd of workers and others who heard about the early morning (6:30 a.m.) campaign stop.

Among those was a construction worker who had a blunt two-word message for Joe Biden.

Newsmax reporter Addison Smith posted video clips (now deleted) of his interviews with workers, asking about seeing so many Trump supporters in Manhattan and what their message is to Biden. One worker said, “Give it up,” while another worker was more explicit.

Reposting video by Addison Smith of Trump supporting construction worker telling Biden "f*""you!" Thursday morning in New York City. pic.twitter.com/UTyiAAndl9 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) April 25, 2024

Joe Biden recently complained about seeing Trump signs with “F*** Biden” and routinely getting flipped off by children when he travels the country:

Biden Says Little Kid Gave Him a Middle Finger: ‘It Happens All the Time’ pic.twitter.com/XYqU0xvybK — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) April 19, 2024

Video of Trump’s arrival posted by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman:

Trump surprise early morning visit with Teamsters and construction workers 48th St. and Park Ave NYC pic.twitter.com/LB3SFTicvd — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 25, 2024

Fox News carried the Trump appearance live and got a brief interview:

WCBS-TV reported on Trump’s remarks and a campaign handout to reporters about the visit (excerpt):

“I’m going to make a play for New Yorkers. They said, I just heard, there was a very good poll that came out. Normally, a Democrat will win New York. Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the greatest people and they’re right behind me. They all want us to run, and we’re going to run very hard in New York,” Trump said to reporters. “They’ve taken my constitutional right away with a gag order. That’s all it is, it’s election interference, this whole thing is election interference.” Trump’s campaign team also handed out a three-page document, titled, “Union Workers Paying the Price for Biden’s Failed Economic Policies.” Among the bullet points, Trump says, if re-elected, he will ban Chinese and foreign ownership of critical U.S. infrastructure and cancel Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

Post visit interview with a Trump supporter by Addison Smith:

Black New Yorker to Biden: “I don’t see you anywhere. I hope NY turns red because we’re NOT voting for you.” pic.twitter.com/LjtyHIGwyo — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) April 25, 2024

Trump also told reporters he is looking at holding rallies in New York City.