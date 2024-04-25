New York Construction Worker Has Blunt Two-Word Message for Joe Biden (Video)

President Trump visited construction workers at the site of the 1,388 foot tall JP Morgan office building going up at 270 Park Avenue in New York City Thursday morning before heading to court. Trump was well received by a large crowd of workers and others who heard about the early morning (6:30 a.m.) campaign stop.

Among those was a construction worker who had a blunt two-word message for Joe Biden.

Newsmax reporter Addison Smith posted video clips (now deleted) of his interviews with workers, asking about seeing so many Trump supporters in Manhattan and what their message is to Biden. One worker said, “Give it up,” while another worker was more explicit.

Joe Biden recently complained about seeing Trump signs with “F*** Biden” and routinely getting flipped off by children when he travels the country:

“I’m going to make a play for New Yorkers. They said, I just heard, there was a very good poll that came out. Normally, a Democrat will win New York. Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the greatest people and they’re right behind me. They all want us to run, and we’re going to run very hard in New York,” Trump said to reporters. “They’ve taken my constitutional right away with a gag order. That’s all it is, it’s election interference, this whole thing is election interference.”

Trump’s campaign team also handed out a three-page document, titled, “Union Workers Paying the Price for Biden’s Failed Economic Policies.” Among the bullet points, Trump says, if re-elected, he will ban Chinese and foreign ownership of critical U.S. infrastructure and cancel Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

Trump also told reporters he is looking at holding rallies in New York City.

