Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Discusses Operation Mongoose in Presidential Immunity Arguments (VIDEO)

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poked holes in special prosecutor Jack Smith’s theory that Trump is the first president to face criminal charges because former presidents have never committed crimes.

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard oral arguments on Trump’s presidential immunity claim in Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC.

Jack Smith’s prosecutor Michael Dreeben went before the Supreme Court on Thursday and argued presidents do not have immunity for their official acts conducted during their time in the White House.

Dreeben further argued that no former president besides Trump has ever committed crimes.

In response to Dreeben’s argument, Justice Clarence Thomas stated, “Over the not-so-distant past … certain presidents had engaged in various activities, coups or operations like Operation Mongoose when I was a teenager, and yet there were no prosecutions.”

Operation Mongoose was a CIA covert operation that was authorized under President Dwight Eisenhower and continued under the Kennedy administration.

Under the operation, the CIA conducted terrorist attacks against Cuban civilians and attempted several assassination attempts against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

The covert operation by the CIA received backlash from Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy after he discovered the CIA hired a member of the Italian mafia to assassinate Castro.

Other sinister plans by the CIA discovered by Robert F. Kennedy included the CIA’s plan to bomb areas of Miami where Cuban refugees were living.

In October 1962, after AG Robert Kennedy reported his findings to President Kennedy, he suspended Operation Mongoose after it offered little success.