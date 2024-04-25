Trump Attorney Humiliates Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson During Oral Arguments on Immunity Claim (AUDIO)

John Sauer, the Missouri-based attorney for Trump, humiliated liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during Thursday’s oral arguments on Trump’s immunity claim before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard oral arguments on Trump’s presidential immunity claim in Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC after a federal appeals court ruled Trump was not immune from prosecution.

Trump’s lawyers previously argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

At issue before the Supreme Court is whether a US President is immune from criminal prosecution for official (not personal) acts.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the dumbest woman on the high court (who can’t define a woman), set herself up when she tried to argue that future presidents would be emboldened to commit crimes if they had immunity from prosecution.

“Presidents from the beginning of time had understood that that’s a possibility, that might be what has kept this office from turning into the kind of crime center that I’m envisioning, but once we say, ‘no criminal liability Mr. President – you can do whatever you want.’ – I’m worried that we would have a worse problem than the problem of the president feeling constrained to follow the law while he’s in office,” Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

This woman is truly stupid. She walked right into it.

John Sauer dunked on Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I respectfully disagree with that because the regime you’ve described is the regime we’ve operated under for over 234 years,” John Sauer said. “There has not been an expectation based on 234 years of unbroken political…”

Mic drop.

Ketanji Brown Jackson stuttered as she interrupted John Sauer.

Former Gorsuch law clerk Mike Davis on Thursday predicted the Supreme Court will likely rule 5-4 or 6-3 in favor of President Trump in his presidential immunity case because it puts the court in a safer position.

