Arizona Patriots Hosting Rallies TODAY for President Trump in Gilbert and Phoenix

Arizona Patriots have organized rallies and prayer events for President Trump this afternoon and evening in response to the possible sham indictment and arrest of President Trump over disproven Stormy Daniels bribery allegations starting at 5:30 EST.

Earlier this year, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA Stormy Daniels, in 2016 and unilaterally elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony. It was recently revealed that President Trump might be arrested this week, or next week, according to a leak from DA Alvin Bragg’s office.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake will also host a prayer rally at 10:30 am from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Without Walls Church, located at 1303 S Lindsay Rd. in Mesa, Arizona.

The Arizona Supreme Court is holding a conference today to consider Lake’s historic election lawsuit. She calls on Patriots to attend her morning event to pray for “our country, our state, our election case, and the justices who will be considering it.”

Lake’s event is not political or in protest of President Trump’s junk charges, however, The Gateway Pundit reported that Lake delivered a statement blasting the political persecution of President Trump and calling on patriots to protest and stop living in fear of radical left infiltrators.

Despite the dire need for Americans to stand up and fight, The Gateway Pundit reported that 85% of likely Trump supporters who responded to a poll on Truth Social believe that protesting against Trump being arrested is “a J6-style trap.” This is ludicrous thinking and exactly what the left wants.

President Trump Truthed over the weekend in response to the leaked indictment, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

We should seriously doubt that President Trump would call on us to walk into a J6-style trap!

Patriots will hold a prayer vigil and march of Jericho for President Trump starting at 2 pm on the sidewalk in front of San Tan Bible Church at 4635 E Baseline Rd in Gilbert, Arizona.

A Trump Loyalty Rally, hosted by J6er and political persecution victim Micakah Jackson, is scheduled outside the Arizona Capitol building in Phoenix from 6-8 pm.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Jackson faced charges for “Violent Entry” and “Disorderly Conduct” on Capitol Grounds for walking inside the US Capitol on January 6 after he was let inside by police officers along with hundreds of other Trump supporters.

Patriots should abandon all fears of a J6-style setup and peacefully attend these events to show their support for President Trump.