REPORT: Law Enforcement Preparing For Potential Trump Indictment Next Week (VIDEO)

Forget the image of Donald Trump being marched off in handcuffs on Tuesday or any other day this week.

Now it appears that any potential indictment of Trump will happen either next week or may not happen at all.

The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday that such an arraignment was likely to be pushed back because a mystery witness still had yet to testify.

Recall that Trump previously announced that he expected to be arrested Tuesday on specious misdemeanor charges related to an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He is accused of providing $130,000 in 2016 to his disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who then allegedly passed the money on as hush money to Daniels.

Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.

The prosecution, as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) noted in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earlier today where he demanded the DA’s testimony, relies heavily on Cohen.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed investigation into the case in 2021.

Furthermore, the facts of the case remain unchanged and no further witnesses have emerged.

The only thing that has changed is Trump announcing a run for the White House.

Here is Fox reporter David Spunt with the news:

Bret (Baier), some developing news as I’m on the air right now. We just got a readout from a law enforcement meeting in New York going over the potential reaction to a Trump indictment. According to those sources briefed in that law enforcement meeting, it does not appear any arraignment will happen until next week, although things could change. But looks like nothing is going to happen this week per law enforcement and it looks like a virtual option which would allow the former president to appear virtually online is off the table. So it appears he will come in person if he is indicted and according to law enforcement sources they are pushing the timeline back somewhat.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Trump indictment NOT happening tomorrow or this week! It’s been pushed back to next week IF it even happens at all!’ pic.twitter.com/sEotWr3eYk — PatriotRose17 (@PatriotRose17) March 20, 2023

It appears one reason for the timeline pushback is an additional witness is expected to appear Wednesday. The name of this witness remains unknown at this point.

#TrumpProbe: Two different sources say the Manhattan DA is still calling another witness on Wednesday (this grand jury doesn’t sit on Tuesdays). — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) March 20, 2023

Fox News further reports that law enforcement is concerned about safety. If the former president does come up to Manhattan, there will be a major police presence and the area will get shut down. Trump has called on his supporters to peacefully protest ahead of a possible indictment.