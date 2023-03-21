BREAKING: NYC GRAND JURY TO RECONVENE ON WEDNESDAY to Weigh Charges Against President Trump

by

NEW YORK CITY GRAND JURY TO RECONVENE ON WEDNESDAY IN TRUMP LAWFARE PROBE

ABC News reported minutes ago that DA Alvin Bragg’s Grand Jury will reconvene on Wednesday to weigh charges against President Donald Trump.

Democrats are hoping that they can interfere with democracy by disqualifying President Trump from running again for US president.

The Soros-funded and lawless New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg promised before his election that he would go after President Trump. This is the new reality in America. If you cross the Communist Democrats you will be dealt with.

