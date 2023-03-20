Kari Lake To Hold Prayer Rally At Mesa Church Tomorrow as Arizona Supreme Court Considers Her Stolen Election Lawsuit, May Face Fines and ARRESTS for Praying in Public Park

Kari Lake joined Bannon’s War Room this morning to announce a prayer rally on Tuesday during the Arizona Supreme Court’s deliberations on whether or not to consider Lake’s election lawsuit.
The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s lawsuit, which has moved to the Arizona Supreme Court and will be considered in a conference tomorrow, March 21. “At the conference, the Court will decide whether to accept review and schedule an oral argument,” states a recent Order from the Supreme Court.
Rogan O’Handley, aka DC Drano, tweeted recently that he is “in shock” that Arizona Courts don’t see an issue with Maricopa County intentionally causing over 59% of machines to malfunction and fail Republican Election Day voters. The election should be thrown out on this issue alone.
I’m still in shock that Maricopa county shut down voting machines in 60+ locations on election day and Arizona courts are like “I don’t see a problem here”
The Gateway Pundit recently reported that A new 2022 election exit poll from Rasmussen shows that the election was stolen from Abe Hamadeh, Kari Lake, and Mark Finchem. Rasmussen Reports lead pollster Mark Mitchell said that Kari Lake beat Katie Hobbs by 8 points, according to their new polling data!
Lake told Bannon earlier that she will be holding an event to pray for the Justices on the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. However, this event, if held in a nearby park, was threatened with fines and punishments.
“It’s really hard to find a place to meet and pray. We looked at some parks, and the risk of showing up there to pray with a group of people would have meant a $3,000 fine and possibly arrests,” Kari Lake told Bannon this morning.
Lake later announced that the event will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Without Walls Church, located at 1303 S Lindsay Rd. in Mesa, Arizona.
She told The Gateway Pundit, “We will be praying for our country, our state, our election case, and the justices who will be considering it.”
Watch Kari Lake on Bannon’s War Room below:
Bannon: Kari Lake, you’re called Trump in heels and you’re probably one of the leading firebrand populists in the nation. Why tomorrow morning, do you turn to prayer as the Supreme Court of the state of the great state of Arizona sits en banc to make a decision whether they’re going to review your case, to make sure you secure the legitimate governorship of Arizona, which you obviously won, ma’am?
Lake: Tomorrow, we are praying for the Justices. We know that it’s in their hands right now, and tomorrow, they will all gather together, take a look at our filing that we have filed to the Supreme Court, our attorneys have, and they’ll make the decision whether they should take this important case up. I believe it is the most important election case in our country. And it really could restore faith in our elections if they take this case up. So we hope they’ll do it. And I don’t know that we’ll find out immediately. I think it would be a real shocker if they made the decision on Tuesday. My attorney thinks it could be up to two weeks before we get word from the Supreme Court of Arizona whether they’ll take the case.
Bannon: So this event’s not gonna have any political speeches. This is purely you’re trying to bring people in Arizona together to pray for guidance and that the Holy Spirit comes down onto the justices of the Supreme Court for them to use wisdom and discernment. Is that correct? Can you just walk me through what’s going to happen?
Lake: Yeah, absolutely. We decided that, you know, we hear a lot about protesting and things like that, and there’s always a time in place for that. The most powerful way, in my opinion, of protesting, is through prayer. Prayer is so powerful, especially when more than one person comes together to do that. And so we decided tomorrow that we would meet for a prayer gathering We were initially going to meet at the Capitol, but then we found out there were some protests happening, and we just felt that we wanted this to truly be about prayer. And so we’re moving it off-site and we’re going to have a location hopefully announced soon. We’re looking at maybe a pastor who may open up his church or his church parking lot. Would you believe this, Steve? It’s really hard to find a place to meet and pray. We looked at some parks and the risk of showing up there to pray with a group of people would have meant a $3,000 fine and possibly arrests, and so we decided that that’s not what we’re interested in right now. I could just see the fake news headlines, you know, if I get arrested, so we’re finding maybe a pastor who is going to open up his church parking lot or his church.
Bannon: You’re going to put that up on your Twitter account as soon as you know the location, you’re going to put that up so we can push it out, and everybody can know it?
Lake: Absolutely. But the time is going to be at 10:30 Tomorrow. Families are welcome, children are welcome. And we are going to; the greatest, most powerful way to protest is to bring God in and pray, and we know the power of prayer. We used it along our campaign. We know that God has his hand on us and is working with us and through us. And so, we’re going to be praying tomorrow that our justices in the Arizona Supreme Court find the wisdom and the courage to do the right thing.