Kari Lake To Hold Prayer Rally At Mesa Church Tomorrow as Arizona Supreme Court Considers Her Stolen Election Lawsuit, May Face Fines and ARRESTS for Praying in Public Park

Kari Lake joined Bannon’s War Room this morning to announce a prayer rally on Tuesday during the Arizona Supreme Court’s deliberations on whether or not to consider Lake’s election lawsuit.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s lawsuit, which has moved to the Arizona Supreme Court and will be considered in a conference tomorrow, March 21. “At the conference, the Court will decide whether to accept review and schedule an oral argument,” states a recent Order from the Supreme Court.

Rogan O’Handley, aka DC Drano, tweeted recently that he is “in shock” that Arizona Courts don’t see an issue with Maricopa County intentionally causing over 59% of machines to malfunction and fail Republican Election Day voters. The election should be thrown out on this issue alone.

I’m still in shock that Maricopa county shut down voting machines in 60+ locations on election day and Arizona courts are like “I don’t see a problem here” — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 15, 2023

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that A new 2022 election exit poll from Rasmussen shows that the election was stolen from Abe Hamadeh, Kari Lake, and Mark Finchem. Rasmussen Reports lead pollster Mark Mitchell said that Kari Lake beat Katie Hobbs by 8 points, according to their new polling data!

Lake told Bannon earlier that she will be holding an event to pray for the Justices on the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. However, this event, if held in a nearby park, was threatened with fines and punishments.

“It’s really hard to find a place to meet and pray. We looked at some parks, and the risk of showing up there to pray with a group of people would have meant a $3,000 fine and possibly arrests,” Kari Lake told Bannon this morning.

Lake later announced that the event will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Without Walls Church, located at 1303 S Lindsay Rd. in Mesa, Arizona.

🚨TOMORROW🚨 Join our movement for a prayer event at Without Walls Church in Mesa at 10:30am! We told you we’d bring our election case to the AZ Supreme court and we did. Now, it’s time to pray together for the Supreme Court & praise God with great expectations! pic.twitter.com/YM6ZKfUvB8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 20, 2023

She told The Gateway Pundit, “We will be praying for our country, our state, our election case, and the justices who will be considering it.”

Watch Kari Lake on Bannon’s War Room below: