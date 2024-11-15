WATCH: Dinesh D’Souza Makes The Case for Investigating Kari Lake’s Stolen Senate Race

Filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza came out earlier this week calling for an investigation into Kari Lake’s Senate election after a closer look at the vote totals and comparing them to Trump’s impressive win in the state.

As Trump was in the lead by several points, Kari Lake was also making strides and cutting down on her opponent’s lead as Arizona counties continued dumping vote totals that were favorable to Lake in the days following the election.

However, that changed last weekend despite expectations the trend would continue as more Republican votes were counted and Lake would win in a close election.

Democrat Ruben Gallego currently leads Kari Lake by nearly 80,000 votes in the Senate race, with over 98% of the votes counted statewide. Meanwhile, President Trump has a more than 185,000 vote lead over Kamala Harris.

This makes no sense, especially when you take into account other races in Maricopa County and statewide where Trump or Lake-Endorsed candidates won.

Take, for example, the countywide race for Maricopa County Recorder, where Kari Lake-Endorsed Republican Justin Heap won by about 80,000 votes. Likewise, President Trump took a 70,000 vote lead in Maricopa.

However, In the same county, where over 60% of Arizona voters reside, Kari Lake apparently lost by over 100,000 votes.

“We are now being asked to believe something that confutes Any kind of common sense,” D’Souza said, “which is that the same number of people who voted for Kamala, roughly, voted for Kari Lake, and the same number of people who voted for Trump, roughly, voted for Gallego.”

It’s almost like they just flipped the numbers in the Senate race.

Kari Lake released a video on Thursday thanking Arizona for supporting her and recounting the “once in a lifetime” journey over the last few years, notably without conceding.

She further expressed her excitement for the next four years with President Trump and Republican majorities in Congress.

Dinesh D'Souza further examines the oddities of Lake's election, including who is counting the votes.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the guy primarily responsible for counting mail-in votes, which make up a majority of the votes cast, in Maricopa County is not only known for running an anti-MAGA political action committee in the 2022 election cycle and suing Lake for defamation.

But it was recently revealed that he openly describes himself as an “anti-MAGA” individual whose life mission, in his own words, is to “make life hell for Kari Lake,” according to private text messages.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the number of votes received after election day in the counties of Pima and Yuma increased, raising even more questions about the integrity of this election statewide.

"I make the case for auditing @KariLake ’s close Senate race, given Trump’s impressive win in the state," D'Souza said Monday on X.

Unfortunately, with a far-left Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State in Arizona--who all stole their election in 2022--nothing can be expected to happen unless the Arizona Legislature or Trump's DOJ gets involved.

Dinesh lays it all out.

D'Souza: Who has been in charge of the counting in Arizona? It's the Maricopa County Recorder in Maricopa County. This is Steven, I guess it's Richer, and this is a guy who hates Kari Lake. In fact, an email surfaced recently in which he talked about the fact that he hated Kari Lake. And so you have already a troubling situation. You've got a guy who wants Kari Lake to lose, and he's basically the referee for this at Maricopa County, which is a critical county with a large portion of the Arizona vote. This guy got blasted so badly on social media and specifically on X that he deactivated his X account. He just basically got off of X, and now let's look a little more closely at the vote totals here because, as I mentioned, you have Trump with at 52.6 and Kamala Harris at 46.4. Kari Lake is, by and large, running alongside Kamala Harris, and Ruben Gallego is running alongside Trump. Now, Ruben Gallego doesn't quite have Trump's 52. Ruben Gallego has 49.7, but he's closer to Trump. Kari Lake is closer to Kamala Harris. And so, we are now being asked to believe something that confutes Any kind of common sense, which is that the same number of people who voted for Kamala, roughly, voted for Kari Lake, and the same number of people who voted for Trump, roughly, voted for Gallego. I refuse to believe that. That makes no sense at all. Now, to say that something is odd, makes no sense, is an anomaly, doesn't prove cheating. It falls short, but it does raise the question of whether this needs to be investigated. If the margin is close enough, there will be a recount, but a recount is not an investigation. An investigation is a little bit more a deeper dive into how these numbers got to be the way they are, and whether or not this delay was an opportunity and really a mechanism to cheat, to alter vote totals, to bring in new votes out of sort of nowhere. I noticed that in [Pima] County, which is a left-wing County in Arizona, they altered their vote total. Normally, you don't alter vote totals. You might say, ‘no, we haven't counted these votes. We've only counted these, but not these.’ It's a whole different matter to say we came in on Election Day with 35,000 votes, and by the way, we just found 15,000 more after Election Day. Where'd you find them? Where were they? Why didn't you count them? Why didn't we know about these votes before? How can a vote total change, post election day when you're not allowed to accept any ballots, post election day?

Watch below: