Self-Described ‘Catholic Republican’ Senate Candidate Larry Hogan Advocates for ‘Restoring Roe v. Wade as the Law of the Land’

Self-described “Catholic” and “Republican” senate candidate Larry Hogan is advocating for “restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

Hogan previously served as the governor of Maryland.

“As governor, I protected the rights of Maryland women to make their own reproductive health decisions. I will do the same in the Senate by restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. No one should come between a woman and her doctor,” Hogan wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The candidate also linked to an article from the New York Times headlined, “Hogan Backs Codifying Roe, Tacking Left on Abortion Ahead of a Tough Race.”

Hogan told the newspaper that he is “pro-choice.”

The Times reports:

Asked whether he viewed himself as “pro-life” or “pro-choice,” Mr. Hogan said, “Given the definition of what I’m supporting — women’s rights to make their own decision — I would say that’s pro-choice.” It was a major tack to the left for Mr. Hogan, a Catholic who has long said his personal beliefs about abortion would not interfere with his stance that the issue is settled in state law. The move came as the former governor is heading into a challenging general election campaign in the solidly Democratic state of Maryland whose outcome could determine which party controls the Senate.

The Blaze notes that Hogan does not support former President Donald Trump.

“Hogan, who served as Maryland’s governor from early 2015 through early 2023, has never voted for Donald Trump but wrote in his father Larry Hogan Sr. in 2016 and the late President Ronald Reagan in 2020. He has said that he will not vote for Trump or Biden this year,” the report states.

Hogan has been openly courting Democrat voters instead of those from his own party.

“I am excited to launch Democrats for Hogan and have my good friend and former Democratic State Senator Bobby Zirkin on our team,” Hogan wrote in a post on X. “To my Democratic and Independent friends, you know me and you know my proven track record of reaching across the aisle to find common ground for the common good. You know that I have the courage to put people over politics and to put country over party. I will continue to be the same strong independent leader for Maryland that I always have been.”

Hogan added, “If you are completely fed up with the divisiveness and dysfunction and want a strong, independent leader who will fight to clean up the mess in Washington—then join us.”