Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan Just Ended His Political Career with One Tweet

Republican Senate candidate for Maryland Larry Hogan just ended his political career.

Larry Hogan served as the governor of Maryland. Now he’s running as the self-described Catholic Republican senate candidate.

Just prior to the jury announcing the guilty verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare Trial against Trump, Larry Hogan demanded everyone respect the legal process.

This is after Joe Biden sent his top DOJ official Matthew Colangelo to New York as Bragg’s top prosecutor to ‘get Trump.’

The trial was rigged. Judge Merchan is corrupt and conflicted. His daughter made tens of millions of dollars off of the Trump trial.

Additionally, judge Merchan allowed the jurors to choose from one of three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. The jurors did not need to unanimously agree on the verdict!

“Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law,” Larry Hogan said of the rigged trial.